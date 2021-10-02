Pink-lit nave in Varginha to highlight the importance of preventing breast and cervical cancer

One of Varginha’s main tourist attractions, Nave, is lit up in pink. The initiative aims to alert women about the importance of prevention and early diagnosis of breast and cervical cancer.

All actions aimed at this campaign as important as the pink October are valid. Nave do ET is a tourist spot of great visitation, every time we pass there, we always see people taking their pictures, visitors and even citizens. So, lighting the ship in pink, changing the color, honoring this month of great importance, is a factor that draws people’s attention to a serious matter and in a playful way. May other sectors also do this, change the colors of their lighting, their facades, to remember this very important campaign”, emphasized the municipal secretary of Tourism of Varginha, Barry Charles Sobrinho, in an interview with Varginha Online.

In addition, several actions will be promoted in Varginha throughout the month of October, when the Pink October campaign takes place. This Friday (1st), the hospital was covered with a pink cloth, a moment that was applauded by those present at the opening ceremony of the campaign. Check out the schedule of the Hospital Bom Pastor.

Hospital Bom Pastor promotes several actions during the Pink October in Varginha; there will be a collection of handkerchiefs pic.twitter.com/wo4ZG5AXZi — Varginha Online (@Varginha_online) October 1, 2021

“This month of October is a special month, of the Pink October, which is an international awareness movement, which aims to make women aware of breast cancer. And this year, in a very special way, it is very important that we remember that many people stopped taking these preventive exams, as a result of the pandemic, avoiding crowding. So here is our public call for women in our municipality to do their preventive exams, look for your gynecologist, your trusted doctor, to do your prevention,” she said the municipal health secretary of Varginha, Dr. Armando Fortunato, also in an interview with VOL.

In Brazil, breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among women and, according to the National Cancer Institute (INCA), it is estimated that 8,200 new cases of breast cancer will appear per year between 2020 and 2022. Data from 2019 show 18,295 deaths from the disease, 18,068 women and 227 men.

In Minas, 1,700 deaths of women from breast cancer were recorded in 2020. The month was established as a milestone for mobilization, in the 1990s, by the Susan G. Komen for the Cure Foundation.