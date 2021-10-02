PM arrests 7 people in the “office” of the OLX coup in Cuiabá

Seven people – five men and two women – were arrested on Friday afternoon (1st), in Cuiabá, for being part of a gang that applied OLX scams. The gang’s “office” was discovered and rendered useless by the Military Police.

The scam consists in deceiving both sellers and buyers who use the platform to do business.

According to the police report, the team was called around 2:30 pm in the Parque Cuiabá neighborhood, close to Bom Jesus market. The complainant informed that there were several people monitored by electronic anklets in a 24-hour teller making large amounts of withdrawals.

The team went to the location and received information that the group arrived in a Ford K with the support of an Uno.

Searches were carried out through the system of the Integrated Security Operations Center (Ciosp) and the police found the location of two people monitored in the region – at the time reported -, a man and a woman.

The officers went to the current location of one of the monitored ones pointed out by the system. The indicated residence had already been denounced as an “OLX scam office”.

People at the front ran into the house when they noticed the police presence.

Several signs of scam applications were found at the site, such as several cell phones and 38 chips.

The owner of the residence stated that she lent the property to carry out the scams, in addition to recruiting people to open bank accounts to deposit the money raised.

Another woman found at the scene said that she lent her name to opening bank accounts. According to her, for each amount deposited in her name, she earns 10% of the amount.

In another residence, a man threw his cell phone on the floor when he noticed the presence of police officers, in order to make it impossible to verify evidence.

In the house were found proof of withdrawals and deposits of various values, which according to suspicions would all be the result of the scams.

They were referred to the Flagrantes Office.