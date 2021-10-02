POCO M4 Pro 5G certified with 33W recharge and has possible leaked specifications

POCO signed its latest entry-level cell phone last Thursday (30), the POCO C31, with basic specifications and affordable price. For the mid-range segment, Xiaomi’s subsidiary is working on one of the successors of the POCO M3 line. More specifically, we are talking about the POCO M4 Pro 5G. The device has come up with multiple certifications that don’t reveal many details about its hardware, except for the battery with 33 watt fast charging support. The information was released by Abhishek Yadav, who also revealed possible specifications for the model.

The POCO M4 Pro 5G has been certified by ECC, 3C, IMEI and TENAA under the technical name “21091116AG”. According to Yadav, this model will be equipped with a MediaTek chipset. It is possible to expect a platform from the “Dimensity” family, given that its predecessor was equipped with the Dimensity 700. Sources claim that this device has global availability, as well as the POCO M3 Pro 5G, launched in the Brazilian market in June with excellent cost-effectiveness. The information released also claims that a 64 MP camera will replace lenses with 48 MP. Other leaked specifications include a 5,000 mAh battery; 4GB or 6GB of RAM paired with 64GB or 128GB of internal storage; and the presence of Android 11 under MIUI 12.5. Remember that these details still need confirmation from the manufacturer.