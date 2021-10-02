Portugal has already vaccinated almost the entire population. What will happen now? – International

LISBON – The vaccination campaign of Portugal it’s almost over and has already surpassed its goals. At mass immunization centers, only a handful of teenagers are queuing. About 85% of Portugal’s population is fully vaccinated – with the exception of the tiny Gibraltar, the highest rate in the world.

“Actually, we ran out of adults to vaccinate,” said Lurdes Costa e Silva, the head nurse at a vaccine center in Lisbon.

Portugal’s achievement has turned the country into a state-of-the-art pandemic laboratory – a place where hypothetical questions about the outcome of the pandemic may begin to arise. The key is how a nation can fully control the virus when vaccination rates are as high as possible.

The answer is promising. With indicators of pandemic severity in a rapid downward trend, the country has a mortality rate equivalent to half the European Union average and about 10% of the United States.

Lisbon is triumphant: a city of live music and party, where bohemians can find beer-sticky sidewalks. Traffic is back to normal and the celebrity of the moment is the former submarine commander who led the country’s vaccination campaign.

But Portugal’s experience also indicates a need for caution: a reminder that after a year and a half of this pandemic, current scientific tools may still not be enough. The virus still causes restrictions, lost days of work and illness – in rare cases, serious. It spreads less quickly than in places with lower vaccination rates – which benefits everyone, including children aged 12 and under not yet eligible for vaccination. But collective immunity remains elusive. Daily calculations of risk remain, even without large groups of unvaccinated people to blame.

“We achieved a good result, but it is not the solution or the miracle that one could think of”, said the Minister of Health of Portugal, Marta Temido, in an interview. “The new normal doesn’t look much like life before the pandemic.”

The government is expected to reopen nightclubs and suspend the mandatory closing time of bars at 2 am, on the way to what the prime minister calls “complete freedom”. In reality, however, some precautions will remain. O use of masks indoors will still be mandatory in some situations. You vaccine passports will continue to be needed for trips and events with many people.

Perhaps the most telling sign of Portugal’s lingering unease is that many health officials are still worried about a new wave of approaching winter in the Northern Hemisphere and an increase in hospitalizations. And they are still concerned about the vulnerability of older people to the virus’s ravages. In Portugal, the elderly are vaccinated at a level that approaches the statistically impossible: official data indicate that the rate is 100%. But many were also vaccinated more than six months ago – and studies from around the world, from the United States to Israel, have warned of a drop in protection for the elderly after that time.

One of the biggest alerts came from a science institute in Lisbon, where researchers have measured antibody levels in thousands of people – including about 500 in Portuguese nursing homes. Soon after nursing home residents were vaccinated, all with the vaccine from to do–BioNTech95% developed antibodies, the researchers found. But this summer, when the last batch of blood samples arrived, the scientists performed the same tests — showing the blood to synthetic elements of the virus — and the results were more worrisome than they’d expected.

The nursing home staff, whose blood was also tested, still had antibodies. But more than a third of residents have lost antibodies entirely. Jocelyne Demengeot, 58, principal investigator at the Gulbenkian Institute of Science, described the finding as a “far from ideal sign”.

Speaking in an interview at her institute, where scientists conduct open-air meetings, she said the results don’t necessarily indicate a loss of protection from serious illness and death. There was still a chance that the elderly’s immune systems had been trained by the vaccine to better cope with subsequent exposures. But waiting to find out in real life was risky. The institute alerted the government task force responsible for vaccination.

an approach to war

But across Lisbon, at a military installation high on a windy hill, Portugal’s much-admired vaccine czar was preoccupied with something else.

For Henrique Gouveia e Melo, most of the information that arrived about the elderly was extremely comforting. Even after six months, they weren’t filling hospital beds. Case levels among the elderly were falling.

The Navy Vice Admiral has spent much of his career assessing risks and felt that Portugal’s greatest risk – the coronavirus – required a broader view. On one of the three computer screens on his desk, he pulled out a chart showing vaccination levels, country by country. Rates in many Western countries have gone from decent to good, still rising slowly. But then he stopped in two former Portuguese colonies, Angola and Mozambique.

In both places, as in many African nations, vaccination rates remain in the single digits – leaving room for rampant infections and new variants capable of evading vaccines and contaminating the world. Gouveia and Melo pointed to their screen. “These countries will get revenge on us,” he said.

The explanations for the success of vaccination in Portugal go far beyond just one person: the country has a very centrist and little polarized policy and a long-standing confidence in vaccines. But doctors note that the vaccination campaign was fraught with bumps until Gouveia e Melo took over, demanded things done their way, and outlined a strategy of large vaccination centers and clear public statements.

From that point forward, he became the voice of pandemic fighting in the country: a six-foot submarine captain who spent four years of his life underwater, with an interest in drones and who is now obsessed with metrics. of vaccine deliveries, declining efficiency and mortality.

He broadcast his message night after night in Portuguese television studios, dressed in military uniforms to convey the meaning of war – and executing the planned combat plan. In March, when news of rare blood clots linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine sent Europe into panic, Gouveia e Melo tried to contextualize the risk. He described two paths, one for those who chose the vaccine and one for those who chose to wait. On the road to those vaccinated, a sniper would kill one in every 500,000, said Gouveia e Melo. On the road to the unvaccinated, one sniper would kill one in every 500. “So,” he said, “which road do you want?”

But now, said Gouveia e Melo, the situation was different. He thought Portugal’s best move would be to focus on helping others – not just for “moral” reasons, but for his own safety. He called the idea of ​​booster shots “stupid”. For him, the domestic mission was over – and his task force, disbanded this week, was no longer needed. Portugal gained an opportunity to help elsewhere. “You can’t win by vaccinating everyone in your own country,” he said. “The war ends after we vaccinate everyone in the world.”

Weighing the risks

In one of the same nursing homes that offered blood to the researchers, two scientists arrived last month, driving an hour north of Lisbon, delivering news that has no correct interpretation. The scientists offered the director of the nursing home a slideshow. One of the last slides showed a graph: 37% of residents were now without antibodies. “This does not mean that they are not protected”, recalled the director, Joaquim Moura, of the scientists’ speeches.

But Moura was worried about the information. Even if Portugal could soon apply booster doses for the elderly – as did the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany – what should change in the meantime? How to weigh the risks?

For the 89 residents of the Runa Social Welfare Center, vaccination was transformative. It alleviated the extraordinary fear of a catastrophe, the kind that played out in other senior facilities across the country and around the world.

Just as important, the vaccination allowed the center to reopen its doors. People who had been cut off from their families — falling into depression, “losing their zest for life,” Moura said — were now seeing their children. Many took bus trips to the nearby mall. Graça Carita, 85, who was widowed at 38, went out on a date. Francisco Pratas, 83, who last year had started to drive his car in the nursing home parking lot just to protect the engine, has now managed to get out of the gate and drive to the beach. “By doing these kinds of things”, said Pratas, “our lives are reborn”.

Some of the residents who lost antibodies were too frail to take the news themselves, so the facility’s head nurse sent e-mails to their families. The emails did not suggest that any dramatic changes were needed, but said there was a “greater need to reinforce the protective measures already in place” – mask use, hand washing and distancing.

The nurse conveyed a similar message to the residents she met in person, including Maria Apolínia, 88, and her husband, João Lopes Neves, 90. Each then had to make their own decisions about whether or how to adjust their behavior.

Maria and João have been married for 62 years and, even during the worst days of confinement of the pandemic, they had each other. His health was worse than hers, so they slept in separate wards, but spent the day together, from 10 am to 6 pm, sometimes sitting at the reading table, sharing the newspaper.

But until they were vaccinated, they were separated from their three children and seven grandchildren, whose achievements and growth were taking place out of sight. Even months after this contact was restored, after many visits to her daughters’ home for hearty beef and rabbit meals, Maria wept at the memory of the past year.

So when the hospice told them the news – Maria still had antibodies, but João didn’t – they talked. Maria says she felt “sad”. But John ignored it. They agreed that it was a big sacrifice to be careful and lose again the things that mattered. Maybe the booster shots were coming, maybe not, but they continued to schedule lunches with the kids, even though the risks had shifted a little. “We’re going again this Sunday,” Maria said.