Poverty: Argentina’s economic crisis continues: 4 out of 10 people are poor | Economy

In Argentina, 4 in 10 people are poor, and 1 in 10 live in poverty. Data from the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec), corresponding to the first half of 2021, show the slow recovery of Argentine society after the covid-19 pandemic and previous years of economic crisis. Poverty only retreated 1.4 percentage points from 42% six months earlier, but it is still far from 32.2% five years ago, and even further from the 24.7% registered a decade ago.

Projecting the survey data for the country as a whole, it is concluded that 18.8 million inhabitants of Argentina are poor, that is, they have insufficient income to cover basic expenses. Of these, nearly five million are in a much more serious situation: they do not have enough money to buy food and must resort to free cafeterias or other help.

In the middle of this year, the per capita income of the poorest 10% of Argentine society was 5,675 pesos (313 reais, at the current official exchange rate), while at the opposite extreme, the richest 10% had an income 25 times higher, of 142,116 pesos ( 7,841 reais).

More information

The problem of food insecurity in households with fewer resources affects even the capital, the richest city: 7.5% of families in Buenos Aires are at risk of starvation, according to the Social Debt Observatory of the Catholic University of Argentina. In the metropolitan area that surrounds the city, one of the largest urban areas of poverty, the scenario is much worse, reaching 27.6% of families.

“In highly inflationary contexts, the higher proportion of food expenses implies greater difficulty in achieving adequate food consumption. This decrease in the ability to access food translates into situations of food insecurity. Without a doubt, as the study shows, the problem would have been much more serious without the public and private food assistance programs”, highlights the Observatory’s report.

Support our journalism. Subscribe to EL PAÍS by clicking here

State grants

Indec data show a progressive economic reactivation as the government of Alberto Fernández revoked the restrictions imposed during the confinement, but the improvement is barely felt by the most vulnerable part of the population. If not for state subsidies, most of the poorest households would have fallen into destitution. The skyrocketing inflation (51.4% year-to-date) devours the aid, which barely supports the subsistence of families. Minors take the worst part, as more than half of them are poor.

“The value we saw today is a relatively small drop, which leaves us at much higher values ​​than before the pandemic. This is a characteristic of Argentina, which, when it comes out of its different crises, has a higher level of poverty than it had before”, highlights Leo Tornarolli, economist at the Center for Distributive, Labor and Social Studies (Cedlas) of the Universidad Nacional de La Plata.

“Over the next six months, poverty is expected to fall to less than 40% due to the normalization of the health situation and the stimuli that are being offered due to the electoral process. The Government has to recover its image and is increasing spending, which will reduce poverty in the short term, but there is no guarantee that this will be the case next year”, adds Tornarolli.

Social movements require more resources, but also sources of work, as 9.6% of the population is unemployed, and an almost equal number is underemployed, that is, they work fewer hours than they would like. However, after years of rapid loss of purchasing power, not even having a full-time job guarantees an income above the poverty line. The minimum wage in Argentina is 31,104 pesos (1,716 reais, according to the official exchange rate), less than half of what a family with two children needs to pay for the basic food basket (food, clothing, transport, education and health), not counting the rent .

sign up on here to receive the daily newsletter of EL PAÍS Brasil: reports, analyses, exclusive interviews and the main information of the day in your e-mail, from Monday to Friday. sign up also to receive our weekly newsletter on Saturdays, with highlights of coverage for the week.