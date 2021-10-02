Power cut for those who don’t pay the bill, it’s back on this Friday

The power cut for those who fail to pay their electricity bills on time was back on Friday, 1st. In April 2020, Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) suspended the penalty for the pandemic and the economic, social and health challenges it brought. However, Aneel confirmed that as of today it will return with the “possibility of suspension of supply for cases that were prohibited”, including those of low-income consumers.

Previously, the company had chosen not to make the power cuts regardless of the financial condition of the customers until June 30th and, with an extension, continued without the power interruption until September 30th.

The agency pointed out that the power cut cannot be done suddenly and, in cases of default, the electricity distributor needs to send a notification to the consumer at least 15 days in advance. The notice can come within the invoice, as long as it is highlighted, or in a separate document from the energy bill.

For low-income customers, who are now subject to energy loss again, Aneel suggests that any delays be paid in installments. REN (Redes Energéticas Nacionais) sets out to divide the debt into at least three installments for this group.