Power cut of the poorest due to lack of payment is allowed again

As of this Friday (1), the power cut due to non-payment of the bill by low-income consumers, which had been suspended since April, when the country was experiencing the second wave of Covid-19 contaminations, will be allowed again.

The program, which benefited around 12 million consumers, was even extended once, as it would initially expire at the end of June. According to Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency), there is still no forecast for a new extension.

Now, therefore, the customer in default for at least 15 days runs the risk of having the supply interrupted. This is the minimum period that distributors have to give the consumer to make payment after notice of default.

The possibility of cuts in the supply of light occurs at a time of great inflationary pressure, especially on the poorest, with increases in electricity bills, in bottled gas and the already high price of food.

The opening of the economy with the advance of inflation reduced unemployment after the record levels of the first semester, but the jobs generated are still low-income and closely linked to the informal economy.

Consumers benefiting from the social electricity tariff will continue to pay the level 2 red flag in October, which adds R$ 9.49 to the electricity bill for each 100 kWh (kilowatt-hour) consumed.

The value was maintained by Aneel in view of the still critical scenario in the Brazilian electricity sector. These consumers were not affected by the creation of the water scarcity flag, which temporarily raised the rate to R$ 14.20 per 100 kWh.

Some energy distributors have offered discounted debt renegotiations. Light, for example, proposes a discount of up to 95% for customers who have a bill overdue in the last six months, with the possibility of paying up to 24 installments on their credit card.

“It’s a unique opportunity and our idea is to offer very advantageous conditions to consumers who will have an average 52% discount when negotiating debts,” said, in a statement, Rodney Argolo, collection manager at the concessionaire that supplies part of the state of Rio of January.

In 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, Aneel had suspended the possibility of cuts in supply to all distributors’ customers. The broader measure took effect between March and August.