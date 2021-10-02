Power cuts for low-income customers to be allowed again this Friday; Enel will make installment payments in SP

Low-income consumers who do not pay the energy bill may have a cut in supply from this Friday (1st). The measure was suspended by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) since April due to the covid-19 pandemic. In São Paulo, to avoid the cuts, defaulting customers will be able to pay up to 13 installments of the debt.

According to the announcement made by Aneel, the suspension of the power cut was scheduled to end on June 30th. However, because of the pandemic, the measure was extended until September 30th. As there is no longer any provision for postponement, those who do not pay the bill may have their supply interrupted.

According to Aneel, the ban on cutting covered around 12 million low-income families that fall under the social tariff for electricity, a category in which consumers receive a monthly discount on their electricity bill.

Before making the power cut, the distributor must send a written notification to the consumer, which must be given at least 15 days before the interruption of supply.

In the case of low-income families, the distributor can negotiate the debt installment in at least three installments.

Invoice installment in SP

In São Paulo, Enel Brasil Distribuidora launched a campaign this Friday so that consumers who have overdue bills can pay up to 13 installments, free of late charges and monthly interest of 1%. Special conditions are valid for low-income customers registered in the Social Tariff.

Low-income clients are also considered to be clients with an income equal to or less than half the minimum wage or registered in the CadÚnico with a monthly income of up to three minimum wages and who have a chronically ill person whose treatment requires the continuous use of vital equipment that they depend on. of electricity; in addition to beneficiaries of the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC), the elderly or people with disabilities who have a family income of up to a quarter of the minimum wage per person.

Trading can be done through the Enel São Paulo trading portal. Customers can also negotiate debts through the Customer Service Center 0800 72 72 120 or in person, by prior appointment.