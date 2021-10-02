Pre-sale of iPhones 13 in Brazil should start on 10/15 – MacMagazine

You iPhones 13 were introduced to the world at Apple’s special event on September 14 (a Wednesday); on the following Friday, September 17, pre-sales of the new models began in several countries; a week later, on 9/22, the iPhones 13 mini, 13, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max finally hit stores.

In Brazil, specifically, the devices have already been duly approved by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel). This means that they are free — bureaucratically speaking — to be released around here, depending only on Apple’s will/strategy.

because the MacMagazine received information about the possible release date of the iPhone 13 in Brazil.

According to a reliable source, the company’s plan is to start pre-sales of new models on the day October 15th (a Friday), with the devices hitting the market a week later, on the day 10/22.

Just like last year, the difference between the launch in the United States and the arrival in Brazil will be about a month, showing that Apple is increasingly keen on its international expansion.

Here are the national prices for the devices, as we have already disclosed:

Model 128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB iPhone 13 mini BRL 6,599 BRL 7,599 R$9,599 — iPhone 13 BRL 7,599 R$8,599 R$10,599 — iPhone 13 Pro R$9,499 R$10,499 R$12,499 R$14,499 iPhone 13 Pro Max R$10,499 R$11,499 R$13,499 R$15,499

Excited by the arrival of Apple’s new smartphones? 🇧🇷

TRANSPARENCY NOTE: O MacMagazine You receive a small commission for every sale made through the links in this post, but you, as a consumer, do not pay anything more for the products you buy through our affiliate links.