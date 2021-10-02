PrEP can be the gateway to the health service for the marginalized – 10/01/2021

Infectious and communicable disease epidemics tend to spread more quickly and cause greater damage among marginalized populations in society.

This was the case with the HIV/AIDS pandemic, which, since the 1980s, has disproportionately concentrated its cases in Brazil among gay men and transgender people, and which in the last decade had its mortality rate increasing only in the black population.

Likewise, during the COVID-19 pandemic, national data showed that in 2020 a black and peripheral person had significantly greater chances of dying if infected with Sars-CoV-2.

The explanation for the recurrence of patterns like these is that people marginalized by society are doubly vulnerable to these pandemics. Because their rights are routinely violated, they have less access to actions for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of these infections, while at the same time they are more exposed to these viruses.

Just think of the example of employees who could not stay in a home office, depended on crowded public transport and were not prioritized for vaccination against covid-19. Or in unemployed trans women who had to resort to sex work to maintain some income, often becoming victims of physical violence practiced by their clients and verbal violence by health professionals who assist them.

All this social vulnerability leads to worse care and evolution not only of communicable diseases, but also of other health conditions that are more prevalent in the general population, such as high blood pressure or depression. Many of these people do not even have any monitoring of their health or a professional they can turn to.

When HIV Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) was implemented in the SUS (Unified Health System) in 2018, indicated preferably for gay and bisexual men, transgender people and sex workers, an unprecedented process of linking these people to regular medical follow-up.

In this routine, these people have regular contact with the health service, where they can clarify their doubts, receive guidance on any health issues they develop, screen for STIs, update the vaccination card, measure blood pressure, monitor weight, drug use, smoking, mental health and physical activity, in addition, of course, to being protected from HIV.

In this sense, for many people, PrEP monitoring worked as a gateway to the health service, which until then had not been able to accommodate them. The public health benefit of this phenomenon, therefore, goes far beyond HIV prevention.

For this process to work properly and for its fruits to be actually reaped, health professionals involved in the care of PrEP users must be committed to the promotion of comprehensive health, similarly to family doctors or general practitioners who work in UBSs ( Basic Health Units).

If in Brazil even a senator of the Republic has their rights violated for being homosexual, imagine what happens among blacks, poor and peripheral people? It is necessary to take advantage of the opportunity that PrEP provides to bring people who have been historically marginalized in health closer together, and fight for the expansion of access to it, so that this marked Brazilian inequality begins to be remedied.