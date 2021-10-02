Prevent Senior employees demonstrate in São Paulo in favor of the investigated company | São Paulo

Employees of the health operator Prevent Senior made this Friday (1st) a demonstration in favor of the company that toured several streets in the South Zone of São Paulo in the early afternoon. The company specializing in elderly care is at the center of one of the biggest medical scandals in the history of Brazil.

The group left the operator’s administrative headquarters, in the Paraíso neighborhood, and walked to the Monumento das Bandeiras, in front of Ibirapuera Park, in an event that lasted about an hour and a half.

At the protest, employees displayed posters with slogans such as “I believe in Prevent Senior”, “Prevent Senior saves lives” and “Prevent Senior united, will never be defeated”.

They also sang adapted songs in favor of the company, which in São Paulo is the target of several investigation fronts at the Public Ministry, at the São Paulo Legislative Assembly (Alesp) and at the city’s City Council, which opened a CPI to investigate the actions of the company.

The manifestation was reproduced on the company’s social networks.

Beneficiary Manifest

In addition to the manifestation, beneficiaries of Prevent Senior released a manifesto with a signed petition asking for “responsibility in the investigations and disclosures” against the health plan operator.

The “Manifesto of Prevent Senior Beneficiaries” was published on an online petition platform and had 4,000 signatures until Tuesday (28)

Supporters say that “the scathing attacks suffered by Prevent Senior in recent days will directly affect the stability of the company and, consequently, the quality of health services provided to its users.”

PGR does not see excess of Covid’s CPI in calculation of Prevent Senior

Prevent Senior denies accusations and claims that he always acted within ethical and legal parameters

The group urges the press, lawmakers and the Public Ministry to act with “greater responsibility in the investigations and disclosures about the case, out of respect for thousands of beneficiaries who may be directly affected”.

The petition is promoted by the group “Amigos da Prevent”, created in 2012 on Facebook, and which has 53,000 customers of the health plan operator.

The members of the group are retired and are unable to pay another agreement. Our objective is not to defend, nor to accuse Prevent Senior, also because it doesn’t even need it and must already have a team of lawyers. The goal is just to ask them not to forget about us. We don’t want to lose the agreement,” said Maria Cândida Quintale, 63, a biologist and retired teacher, and one of the group’s coordinators.

“This group has been around for a long time, most of the members are elderly and it’s hard to find anyone there who doesn’t consider the Prevent Senior service very good. When news of the scandal started to appear, everyone was completely desperate, scared, afraid of that hospitals are closed and that she can no longer provide care,” he continued.

In a statement, Prevent Senior said it respects the beneficiaries’ manifesto and asked them to stay calm. “The company is solid and will maintain the quality of the services provided. Prevent Senior repudiates the anonymous complaints brought to the CPI and believes that technical investigations in the judicial sphere will reach the truth of the facts”, says the statement.

Beneficiaries dissatisfied with accusations of misconduct by the company find themselves in a tight spot: there are practically no competitors offering plans for seniors in the same price range as Prevent Senior in São Paulo. While other plans charge high prices, the company stands out by charging monthly fees of, on average, R$800.

According to data from the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), Prevent Senior has 76% of its beneficiary portfolio made up of elderly people, compared to an average of 14.2% for the sector. The average age of the operator’s patients is 66.6 years, against a sector average of 35.8 years.

What guarantees the operator lower costs than the competition and allows it to offer cheaper plans to the elderly is vertical integration, a jargon in the business world for when a company controls the various stages of its process, without outsourcing them to other companies.

Another factor that reduces the company’s cost, according to the former director of Hospital das Clínicas Carlos Suslik told the BBC, is regionalization, since if a patient from São Paulo gets sick in Manaus, he has no coverage.

In addition, Prevent Senior bets almost exclusively on individual or family plans, when the majority of the sector prefers collective plans, which are those offered by companies or class associations, such as unions.

Earlier this year, doctors denounced the GloboNews that the board of the Prevent Senior health plan forced them to work infected with Covid-19 and to prescribe ineffective drugs to patients.

After that, one of the doctors even registered a police report in which he reports having been threatened by the executive director of the health operator, Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior.

Now, Covid-19’s CPI is investigating a dossier that points out that Prevent concealed deaths in a study with hydroxychloroquine, a drug that doesn’t work against Covid.

Evidence of fraud appears in documents and audios and, according to the documents, there were at least twice as many deaths among patients treated with chloroquine analyzed by the study.

The supposed research would be an offshoot of an agreement between the health plan operator and the federal government, and would have resulted in the dissemination of the use of chloroquine and other medications. The World Health Organization (WHO) has already discarded the drug for this type of treatment.

Prevent repudiates the accusations and affirms that “it always acted within the ethical and legal parameters”. The executive director of the health plan, Pedro Batista Júnior, was heard at the CPI on Wednesday (22) and stated that it was the patients who began to require the prescription of chloroquine, but confirmed that the operator instructed doctors to change, after a few weeks of hospitalization, the diagnosis code (CID) of patients who were admitted with Covid-19.

In addition to the CPI of Covid-19, at the National Congress, the operator is investigated by the Federal Public Ministry, by the Regional Council of Medicine of São Paulo and by the regulatory agency for health plans, the ANS.

In São Paulo, the Public Ministry started an investigation in March on the distribution of the “Covid kit” by Prevent Senior. This month, after new accusations, the MP created a task force, with four prosecutors: Everton Zanella, Fernando Pereira, Nelson dos Santos Pereira Júnior and Neudival Mascarenhas Filho.