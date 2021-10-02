Prevent Senior partner band Armored Dawn announces end of activities in statement | Song

The band Armored Dawn announced the end of its activities in a statement sent to the newspaper “O Globo”.

Eduardo Parrillo, vocalist of the group, is one of the partners of Prevent Senior, a health insurance company investigated by Covid’s CPI.

“Armored Dawn has always been a rock band formed by musicians with more than 30 years on the road. We do not condone any prejudice, hate speech and we do not have any kind of political ties. We inform you that the band is ending its activities”, says the statement.

The note is signed by the six musicians who formed the band: Eduardo Parras (nickname of Eduardo Parrillo), Rafael Agostino, Timo Kaarkoski, Tiago de Moura, Heros Trench and Rodrigo Oliveira.

The group deleted all their profiles on social networks.

The end was announced on Thursday night (30), a day after the Knotfest Brasil festival announced that Armored Dawn is no longer part of the event’s program.

The event announced the band’s departure from the line-up through a statement published on social networks, which did not make it clear if the decision was made by the festival or if it was a withdrawal from the heavy metal group.

“KNOTFEST Brasil announces that the Brazilian band Armored Dawn will no longer be part of the festival’s lineup to be held in December 2022”, says the statement.

Wanted by g1, the organizers of the event added that the decision was “by mutual agreement”.

“The decision to leave the band was by mutual agreement and the festival will no longer comment on the matter”, says the note sent by the event’s advisors.

Armored Dawn told the g1 that he wasn’t going to be voicing about leaving the festival. Sought out again to comment on the end of activities, the band also did not manifest.

The festival is an initiative of the band Slipknot and will also feature Sepultura, Bring Me The Horizon and Trivium. After being postponed due to the pandemic, the first Brazilian edition is scheduled for December 18, 2022.

Launched in 2012, the festival established itself in the United States and expanded to countries such as Japan, Mexico, Colombia and France. Lasting 12 hours, the Brazilian edition will feature two stages and other attractions such as Vended, Mr. Bungle.

Eduardo Parrillo’s involvement in music is not restricted to Armored Dawn.

He and his brother and partner at Prevent, Fernando Parrillo, also own Doctor Pheabes, a hard rock band that has played at Lollapalooza and Rock in Rio in editions sponsored by the health insurance company.

2 of 2 Brothers Eduardo and Fernando Parrillo, owners of Prevent Senior, in publicity photos for the hard rock band Doctor Pheabes, of which they are, respectively, vocalist and guitarist — Photo: Divulgação/Doctor Pheabes The brothers Eduardo and Fernando Parrillo, owners of Prevent Senior, in publicity photos of the hard rock band Doctor Pheabes, of which they are, respectively, vocalist and guitarist — Photo: Divulgação/Doctor Pheabes

Prevent recommended palliative treatment for those who didn’t need it

Prevent Senior is being investigated by Covid’s Senate Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) for unethical and unscientific conduct in the pandemic.

Allegations of changing medical records to make up deaths by covid-19, conducting medical research without patient consent and distributing drugs for early treatment of the disease – which have no proven efficacy – weigh on the company.

In testimony on Tuesday (28), lawyer Bruna Morato told the CPI a denial pact and routine threats to the operator’s doctors.