Prime Gaming of October has Star Wars, Ghostrunner and more free games

With the month of October starting this Friday, the team responsible for selections of Amazon Prime Gaming announced which games will be delivered at no additional charge to those who subscribe to the service.

Next month’s highlights are up to Star Wars: Squadrons, Alien: Isolation and ghostrunner, just to cite some examples of what will be in the list you see below:

Star Wars: Squadrons

Alien: Isolation

ghostrunner

Song of Horror Complete Edition

Red Wings: Aces of the Sky

Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures

Secret Files 3

blue fire

Whiskey & Zombies

Tiny Robots

Added to this, it was also informed that service subscribers will receive in-game content for the following titles: Apex Legends, Call of Duty, Destiny 2, Genshin Impact, Rainbow Six: Siege, dauntless and Fall Guys, just to name a few examples.

Did you like the list of games that will be delivered in October? Leave your message in the space below for comments.