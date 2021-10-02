Princess Mako of Japan to Marry Commoner Fiancé in Late October, Announces Japanese Imperial House | World

After years of controversy, Princess Mako, niece of the Emperor of Japan, will marry this month, but she will renounce traditional rites and will not accept the designation usually given to women of the imperial house who marry commoners.

The agency of the Imperial House declared, this Friday (1), that Princess Mako, 29, will marry lawyer Kei Komuro on October 26, according to the local press.

The union, however, will not start under the best of circumstances, as the agency has informed the press that the princess is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder due to the massive media coverage surrounding her and her family.

Mako, daughter of Emperor Naruhito’s younger brother, has endured years of criticism and rumors about 29-year-old Kei Komuro’s proposed marriage. Under the rules of imperial succession in Japan, Mako will lose his title.

In addition, her betrothed remains in the crosshairs because her mother allegedly borrowed money from an ex-fiancé and did not return it. She is accused of not returning more than 4 million yen (BRL 195,000), an alleged loan to finance part of her son’s education.

The dispute, which has not yet been resolved, has sparked a scandal in Japan, where impeccable behavior is expected from members of the imperial family. Kei Komuro left in 2018 for the US to study law, a decision interpreted by Japan as an attempt to ease the pressure.