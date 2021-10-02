Procpio uses networks to comment Atltico’s moment: ‘Regain morale’

Procpio Cardozo spoke about Atltico’s difficult game against Inter (Photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press)) Living legend of national football,



Procpio Cardozo



used their social networks this Saturday (2) to comment on the Atltico moment. The former player and coach spoke about tonight’s game between Galo and Internacional. The match is valid for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship and will be Alvinegro’s first after being eliminated in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores.

“It’s a tough game. The opponent couldn’t be more difficult after the elimination in the Libertadores. He has to play well, win the 3 points and regain his morale,” said 82-year-old Procpio in the Superesportes post announcing the duel. The former player has always been known for his firm and sometimes controversial opinions.

Hard game. The opponent could not be more difficult after the elimination in Libertadores. You have to play well, earn the 3 points and regain your morale. %u2014 Procpio Cardozo (@procopiocardozo) October 2, 2021

Inter are really one of Atltico’s toughest opponents. In the entire history of the clash, there were 85 games with 26 victories for Galo and 37 for Colorado, in addition to 22 draws, according to statistics from the website ogol. The supremacy of the gacho team is also evident in Brazilian matches. In 72 matches for the national championship, Inter won 31 against 22 for Galo. There were still 19 draws.

The Colorado moment also serves as a wake-up call. There are eight games unbeaten, the gacho team is coming from three straight victories. In this period without losing is the incredible rout over Flamengo, by 0-4, at Maracan.

Procpio former player and coach of Atltico. As coach of Galo, he won the first Conmebol title, in 1992, against Olimpia-PAR. He led Alvinegro in 328 games with 199 wins, 71 draws and 58 losses. Under his command, Atltico also won the 1978, 1979 and 1980 Mineiro Championships.

Already the coach of the second championship at Conmebol do Galo, in 1997, he was Leo. The second cup was raised against Lans-ARG.

Leader of the Brazilian Nationals and drop in Libertadores



Atltico’s timing is also good. There are 14 unbeaten matches in the Brazilian Championship that led the Minas Gerais team to the lead with eight points ahead of vice-leader Palmeiras. However, there is the expectation of how the reaction of the athletic team will be after the fall in Libertadores.

Galo left the tournament undefeated after two draws: 0-0 at Allianz Parque and 1-1 at Mineiro. The qualified goal classified Verdo for the final against Flamengo, on November 27, in a unique game at the mythical Estadio Centenrio, in Uruguay.

Atltico, however, used its Legal Department to try to reverse this situation in the continental tournament.

The Rooster triggered Conmebol

to nullify the goal of Palmeiras or repeat the semifinal round match.

The club’s Legal Department understands that the team was harmed in the bid that led to its elimination. According to the argument, forward Deyverson, a reserve for the São Paulo team, was on the field when the play was unfolding.

Atltico and Internacional play at Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, this Saturday, at 9 pm. If Rooster wants to keep the lead, the team looks at the G6, which guarantees a spot in the Libertadores.