Promo on Play Store: 60 free or discounted apps and games for Android

This time there are 60 titles on offer in total, 19 of which can be installed for free and another 41 are being made available at a discount. Featured are the games Agent A, The Escapists: Prison Escape and This Is the Police. Remember that last Wednesday (29) TudoCelular released another 44 opportunities.

New promotions aimed at smartphones equipped with the Android operating system were available this Friday (1st) on the Google Play Store. TudoCelular usually discloses these offers to anyone interested in acquiring, for free or at a discount, various apps, games and customization items.

The procedure to take advantage of the offers remains simple: just enter the desired application form and add it to your account, as if it were a purchase. This way, you can guarantee the lifetime license on your login — regardless of the device you are using.

As each promotion has its own validity period and defined by the publishers, prices can be modified at any time. Therefore, the ideal is to take the opportunity to add the applications to the account as soon as possible.

Finally, check out the complete list below: