Property that had been spared by the volcano in the Canary Islands is destroyed

This Wednesday (29), a Danish couple informed that the property they lived in was destroyed after the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, in La Palma, in the Canary Islands, in Spain. Until then, the cottage had been the only place to remain intact after the lava had passed, and it was even considered a ‘sign of hope’ because of what happened..

The house belonged to businessman Rainer Cocq, who only found out about the state of his residence when he saw an image made by a drone belonging to the Spaniard Alfonso Escalero. As a result of the pandemic, the family had not been there since 2020.

In an interview with the Spanish vehicle El Mundo, the businessman lamented the great loss. “ Everything is destroyed. We’ve lost everything from our beloved island. Is very sad. Inge and I are devastated,” Cocq said.

Retired, Rainer mentions that he used to go to the house to escape the Danish cold. The couple owned the property for over 30 years. “Everything is destroyed. We’ve lost everything from our beloved island. Is very sad. Inge and I are devastated,” Rainer pointed out.

According to information released by the Copernicus satellite program, the magma destroyed 656 homes and affected 744 buildings. The lava would have reached 50 meters in height, which can be compared to a pyramid.

