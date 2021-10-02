Protest against Bolsonaro occupies Avenida Paulista | São Paulo

Protesters held another protest against President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) this Saturday afternoon (2), on Avenida Paulista, in the central region of São Paulo.

At around 1 pm, ten sound cars occupied the lane between the intersections with Pamplona and Consolação streets, and the main stand was set up in front of the São Paulo Museum of Art (MASP). According to the organizers, there will be no march and the protest will be concentrated on Avenida Paulista.

In addition to Bolsonaro’s impeachment, organizers say they protest against the federal government’s actions during the coronavirus pandemic, the high number of deaths from the disease, the corruption allegations investigated in the Covid-19 CPI in Congress, in defense of democracy, employment, against rising food prices, electricity bills, cooking gas and fuel. Read more below.

This is another act in Paulista against President Jair Bolsonaro. The last one had happened on September 12th, summoned by the Free Brazil Movement (MBL) and by the Vem Pra Rua Movement. Before him, the July 24 protest had ended in confusion, with bank branches destroyed in Rua da Consolação and stun bombs fired by the police.

Street vendor Pedro Barbosa, 57, took advantage of the demonstration to try to sell banners.

“I’m retired, from time to time I work odd jobs. My parents left home, so I can take it, I don’t pay rent. I have to get by, I earn a minimum wage a month. During the pandemic I stopped buying mixture. I bought about 4 kg with a soft or hard top for the month, now it’s difficult. I take 1 kg, 1.5 kg and buy other meats, like chicken. I came to sell the bands, it’s R$ 5 each, but it depends on the public, I brought 100, but no I know how many I’ll sell. I haven’t sold any so far. I’ve been at Paulista since 11 am,” he said.

Street vendor Pedro Barbosa during a demonstration on Avenida Paulista this Saturday (2)

Due to the act, the Metrô informed that Line 2-Green received a reinforcement in the train fleet and in the staff. There is no forecast of closing any station on the line. Lines 1-Blue, 3-Red and 15-Silver also operate with more vehicles.

SPTrans reported that 27 bus lines passing by Avenida Paulista had their itineraries changed in both directions, except at the intersection with Avenida Brigadeiro Luís Antônio.

The Secretariat of Public Security (SSP) said it had organized a special security scheme for the demonstration, with the reinforcement of a thousand military police officers on the avenue and intensified patrolling in the vicinity of Metro stations and bus terminals.

The state of São Paulo also had records of other acts for the impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro, such as in Sorocaba, São Carlos, Santos, Ribeirão Preto, Franca, Tatuí, Campinas and Guararema. Protesters also took to the streets in several cities across the country against the federal government.

Thousands of people gathered in Largo do Rosário, in the central region of Campinas, this Saturday morning (2), to ask for the impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro

The act was organized by the social movements Frente Brasil Popular, Frente Povo Sem Medo, Direito Já, Fórum das Centrais, Student Movement and Black Coalition for Rights.

They were also joined by several other groups and entities, such as the Unified Black Movement, Popular Unity, MTST, the LGBT Pride Parade Association, the Believe Movement, the Brazilian Press Association and the Sports for Democracy.

They also confirmed their presence, and some by videos, representatives of the PCB, PCO, PSB, PSTU, PSOL, PC do B, PT, Network, Solidarity, PSL, PV, PL, PSD, Podemos, PSDB, MDB, PDT and Citizenship parties .

