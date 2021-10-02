Protesters are already gathering at Praça da Bandeira, in Fortaleza, for acts against Bolsonaro

Protesters against President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) have already started a rally at Praça Clóvis Beviláqua (Praça da Bandeira), downtown, in Fortaleza. Acts scheduled for this Saturday, October 2, should bring together the population, movements and parties from different political spectrums in Fortaleza and other cities in the country.

On site, the THE PEOPLE found that the protests reproduce audios criticizing the president and blame him for issues such as the increase in gasoline and food prices and the nearly 600,000 deaths during the Covid-19 pandemic. The protesters are also calling for the impeachment of Bolsonaro and defending greater speed in the vaccination and the generation of jobs and income.

Roberto da Justa, professor, doctor of the rebento collective and part of the direction of ADUFC, says that the event has a broad front in the organization with the same objective. “Our objective is to continue the movement of deconstructing the Pocket regime, this serious crisis in the country, hunger, inflation and a disconnect with the real needs of the Brazilian people (…) that is why we are here today. Impeachment now”.

In the capital, the forecast is that a walk through the streets of the Center will start at 9 am with a scheduled conclusion at Praça do Ferreira between 10 am and noon. The coordination of the Fora Bolsonaro Campaign, formed by the Popular Brazil and People Without Fear fronts, hopes to carry out more than 300 acts against the government in all Brazilian states, in the Federal District and in 18 other countries.

In Ceará, at least five municipalities had already confirmed the demonstrations this Saturday, namely: Fortaleza, Juazeiro do Norte, Sobral, Russas and Viçosa do Ceará. The acts against Bolsonaro began in May this year and were repeated in June, July, August, September and October.

Agenda for the event in Fortaleza:

8 am – concentration

9 am – departure from the flag square

10:30 am – arrival at Ferreira’s square

10:30-11:30 – closing act

With information from reporter Carlos Mazza

