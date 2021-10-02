Protesters march in Recife to protest Bolsonaro’s government | Pernambuco

A protest against the government of Jair Bolsonaro (no party) started around 9:00 am this Saturday (2), in the center of Recife. With banners and posters calling for the president’s impeachment, protesters also demanded more jobs and vaccines against Covid-19, as well as food for the population.
The demonstration is also against the Constitutional Amendment Proposal (PEC) 32, the so-called administrative reform, which, according to the participants, “wants to end public services.” The act was called by social movements, student movements, political parties, trade union centrals and indigenous associations.
A protest this Saturday (2) interrupted traffic on Avenida Agamenon Magalhães, in the central area of Recife — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press
After concentrating on Praça do Derby, the demonstrators marched through the streets of the center of the capital of Pernambuco, at around 10:30 am.
With posters that read messages like “Fora Bolsonaro” and “Bolsonaro wants to end public services”, protesters crossed Avenida Agamenon Magalhães and walked along Avenida Conde da Boa Vista.
In Recife, protesters are calling for vaccines against Covid-19 and food for the population of Brazil — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press
They also raised the flags of Brazil and social movements. On the roads they passed, protesters partially blocked traffic. At around 11:45 am, the march arrived at Ponte Duarte Coelho.
At the site, the protesters recalled that this was where the Military Police attacked the protesters on May 29, when there was violent repression by the Military Police against a peaceful act against Bolsonaro. It was at this location that Daniel Campelo taxi stickman was hit and lost sight of his eye injured by a rubber bullet fired by police officers.
Protest against President Bolsonaro began at Praça do Derby, in Recife, this Saturday (2) — Photo: Priscilla Aguiar/g1
The act takes place peacefully. Protesters lined up Indian lines to maintain social distance, but there was crowding. Most participants wore a mask, but there were also people without the protection item against Covid-19.
Among the politicians who participated in the demonstration were the deputy governor of Pernambuco, Luciana Santos (PC do B); Senator Humberto Costa (PT); Federal Deputy Túlio Gadêlha (PDT); state deputy João Paulo (PCdoB) and Recife councilor, Liana Cirne (PT), who was hit by pepper spray fired by military police during the May 29 protest.
Around 12:20 pm, the protesters arrived at Avenida Guararapes, with the final destination at Praça do Carmo.