Protesters take to streets across country in protests against Bolsonaro government | Policy

Protesters took to the streets in several cities across the country to protest against Jair Bolsonaro’s government on Saturday (2). There are demonstrations in capitals such as Rio de Janeiro, Recife, Salvador, Fortaleza, Goiânia, Teresina and São Luís.

Protesters protest against President Jair Bolsonaro, this Saturday morning (2), in Candelária, in downtown Rio. In addition to calling for the president’s impeachment, the act is also against privatization and the government’s economic policy.

Protesters protest against President Jair Bolsonaro in downtown Rio

The act was organized by union centrals, student unions, unions and left-wing parties. The surrounding streets are heavily policed. At around 10:30 am, the central lane of Avenida Presidente Vargas was closed to traffic.

Protesters display posters against the economic policy of the federal government and against President Bolsonaro

The act in the city of São Paulo is scheduled for the afternoon.

In Campinas, residents protested against the government. Among the demands, people called for the president’s impeachment and some also opposed the João Doria state government.

In Sorocaba, the protest started around 10am. Protesters took to the streets of the central region.

With flags and t-shirts of left-wing political parties, they display posters urging the departure of the president and vice president Hamilton Mourão.

There were also demonstrations in São Carlos, Ribeirão Preto and Franca.

Protest is held this Saturday, in the center of Sorocaba

In Guararema, there was an act for the impeachment of the president.

During the protest, the group displayed posters with messages against Bolsonaro. They also used pro-democracy phrases and shared texts advocating “a progressive reading of the Bible.”

In Montes Claros, the protest started around 9am. The act was organized by social movements and left-wing parties. The protesters used a battery and a sound car to call for the president’s impeachment. They also advocated vaccination, job creation and investment in education.

In Governador Valadares, the groups are divided into four parts of the city where they do leafleting and dialogue with the population about the country’s economic situation. They also wear banners with sayings like: ‘Vaccine in the arm, food in the plate and out Bolsonaro’.

In Salvador, a group of people were walking through the center to protest against Bolsonaro’s government. With posters, the protesters are also protesting in defense of jobs, public health, education, calling for improvements in public service and more vaccines. They also demand an increase in the amount of emergency aid. There are still protests against public administration reform.

Union centrals, student entities, social movements and representatives of political parties participate in the act.

Group protests against Bolsonaro government in Salvador

In Recife, protesters gathered in the center of the city with banners and posters calling for the president’s impeachment. They also charged more jobs and Covid-19 vaccines.

The demonstration is also against the proposal for administrative reform of the public sector.

In Petrolina, in the hinterland of Pernambuco, the act started at around 9 am. The event was organized by social movements, students, entities and political parties.

A protest this Saturday (2) interrupted traffic on Avenida Agamenon Magalhães, in the central area of ​​Recife

In Maceió, protesters occupied two lanes on an avenue. Participants wear a mask to prevent coronavirus.

Among the agendas of the demonstration, there were requests for vaccines for all, valorization of the public service, and protests against privatization and the price of fuel and food.

Protesters follow to Maceió Center in protest against Bolsonaro

The protesters went to the center of the capital of Ceará. With banners and flags, they began a walk through the streets. Participants wore a mask to prevent coronavirus.

They protested against the increase in hunger among the population and called for more jobs and housing policies. They also protested against administrative reform, under way in the Chamber of Deputies, and against privatizations.

Protesters walk in protest against Bolsonaro in downtown Fortaleza

In São Luís, protesters gathered in the center of the city. In addition to Bolsonaro’s impeachment, they are calling for more vaccines against Covid-19. There were speeches by members of an evangelical front against the president. There are also manifestations of support for the candidacy of former president Lula.

Protesters take action against President Jair Bolsonaro in São Luís

There are protests in the capital of Paraíba, João Pessoa, and also in the cities of Campina Grande (in the rural part of the state), Patos and Cajazeiras (the last two in the hinterland).

In João Pessoa, two groups departed from different origins to reach a final point, the Ponto de Cem Réis. On the posters, there are complaints about increases in the prices of fuel, food products and cooking gas.

Protesters also paid tribute to Covid-19 victims and called for the president’s impeachment.

João Pessoa: demonstrators on a walk to Parque da Lagoa at 10:56.

In Teresina, another capital where the demonstration takes place in the morning, in the center of the city, people also complained about unemployment and increased hunger. Social and student movements, union representatives and political parties organized the event.

Protest in Teresina calls for impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro and reduction of unemployment and inflation in the country

The act in Goiânia began at Praça do Trabalhador, in the central area of ​​the city. The groups present were summoned by political parties, social movements and unions.

The movement calls for the president’s impeachment, more vaccines against Covid-19 and the federal government’s action to curb inflation in the country. Cultural movements are also present during the demonstration.

In Palmas, the act is organized by social movements and calls for the departure of President Bolsonaro, vaccine against Covid available to everyone and the return of emergency aid of R$ 600. They are also against the concession of the Jalapão State Park for the private initiative.

In Campo Grande the demonstration started at 9 am. Wearing masks and mostly trying to maintain a modicum of distance, given the Covid pandemic, protesters displayed protest banners and posters. Most said: “Out Bolsonaro”, but they also carried messages in defense of life and democracy and against hunger and unemployment.

Some cities in Rio Grande do Sul staged protests with President Jair Bolsonaro. In Cruz Alta, protesters complain about inflation, unemployment and claim that there was irresponsibility with health on the part of the government. In Pelotas, the demonstration focused on the historic center.

Demonstration against President Jair Bolsonaro in Pelotas on October 2, 2021

This morning, there were events in Blumenau, Criciúma, Lages, Chapecó and Joinville.

The groups asked for vaccines for everyone, education, food and the president’s impeachment.

Social, student and political movements from Belém and other 11 municipalities in Pará organized acts against the government of President Bolsonaro. According to the organization of the ‘Fora Bolsonaro’ events, more than 20 cities in the North of the country joined the movement.

Protesters gather in São Brás, in Belém, this Saturday morning (2).