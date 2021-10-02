PSDB leader in the Senate refutes Tasso’s statement and says that Doria leads caucuses – 10/01/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

Senator Izalci Lucas (PSDB-DF), leader of the party’s bench in the Senate, countered the information given by senator Tasso Jereissati (PSBD-CE) that the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, would have 80% of the support. acronym in the tucanas presidential previews.

Lucas, who has already declared support for João Doria, affirms that the candidacy of the governor of São Paulo is “increasingly stronger and more consistent within the PSDB”. “We are counting the votes and today we have the support of 64% of the national militancy. This is the reality”, says the senator.

​In the speech in which he declared his withdrawal from the caucuses and his support for Leite, on Tuesday (28), Tasso extolled the gaucho’s qualities and stated that the majority of the Senate bench and 80% of the PSDB state executives are supporting this wing in the caucuses tucans.

“We started to see something very clear, that 80% or so of the state executives were either with Eduardo or with me, I’m not exaggerating,” said Tasso.

​With Tasso’s withdrawal, there are now three candidates in the tucanas’ caucuses —there is also the former mayor of Manaus, Arthur Virgílio.

In an interview with sheet, Tasso stated that the characteristic of Doria is “a lot of confrontation, much more than dialogue”.

The senator also said that it is possible for the PSDB to give up being a running mate to gather the support of allied acronyms and admitted that Leite is more open to this than Doria.