Public Defender’s Office sues CFM and asks for compensation of R$ 60 million for the indication of ineffective drugs against Covid | São Paulo

The Public Defender of the Union entered this Friday (1) with a civil action against the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM) for collective moral damages for the indication of the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in patients with Covid-19, medications proven to be ineffective in the treatment of the disease.

The action was filed with the 22nd Federal Civil Court of São Paulo and is signed by defenders from 10 states and the Federal District.

Read too: CPI summons doctors linked to complaints against Prevent Senior

Besides collective indemnity in the amount of BRL 60 million, the lawsuit also asks for individual compensation to family members who had relatives who were treated with medication and had a worsening health condition and died.

Advocates also urge the Council to “ostensibly guide the medical community and the general population about the ineffectiveness of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in the treatment against Covid-19“.

In the document, the opinion of the CFM of 2020 is mentioned, which authorized the indication of remedies for the so-called “early treatment”.

Later manifestations of the Council that maintained the orientation for use under the justification of physician and patient autonomy are also pointed out, even after scientific studies have shown an increase in mortality and ineffectiveness of chloroquine in its use against Covid-19.

“Despite all the scientific evidence accumulated, on May 5, 2021, it was disclosed that the CFM ratified that it would not change its position in relation to the use of chloroquine in Brazil”, says the action.

In a statement, the CFM stated that it has not yet received judicial communication about the action. “If activated, it will offer all the pertinent information”, he also says.

On Tuesday (28), during a testimony of more than 7 hours at Covid’s CPI, in Brasília, lawyer Bruna Morato, who represents 12 doctors who denounced Prevent Senior, stated that the health plan coerced employees into prescribing ineffective remedies against Covid.

He also said that the plan made a “pact” with the so-called “parallel cabinet” of the Palácio do Planalto, which, according to the CPI, provided guidance to President Jair Bolsonaro on how to deal with the pandemic.

Bruna Morato also stated that Prevent Senior built a field hospital in Vila Olímpia, São Paulo, to treat Covid-19 patients during the pandemic in a building that works without a stretcher elevator and without the necessary adaptations to receive patients (see more here).

‘Research on ineffective medicines was just the tip of the iceberg,’ says a lawyer for the Prevent Senior doctors

The Regional Council of Medicine of the State of São Paulo (Cremesp) stated, through a note, that “it is aware of these serious accusations and, in strict supervision of the medical profession, for the benefit of society, has instituted procedures for investigation of the facts and delimitation of the responsibilities”.

“Several inspection bodies have been brought to the attention of complaints involving prescriptions of drugs without scientific evidence for the treatment of Covid-19, suspected fraud in death certificates, possible falsification of medical records with changes in the International Classification of Diseases (ICD) and sending of a medicine kit, on a compulsory basis, to be administered to members, without family authorization and/or medical prescription, in addition to the supposed imposition on physicians to comply with institutional protocols. (…) This Council will continue collaborating with the competent authorities for all the necessary clarifications and the full elucidation of the accusations”, said the note.

The São Paulo State Department of Health said on Monday (27) that it notified Cremesp, the Regional Council of Pharmacy (CRF) and the Regional Council of Nursing (Coren) to “adopt appropriate measures in relation to hospitals of the Prevent Senior network, considering the legal attributions of inspection of the exercise of each profession”.

According to the secretariat, the request was made after “the facts reported in the CPI of Covid-19 related to the ‘change’ of diagnoses in patient records and omission of the ICD of the disease in death certificates, as well as the prescription of drugs without scientific efficacy proven to treat the disease, such as chloroquine”.

2 of 3 Prevent Senior building facade in São Paulo — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Prevent Senior building facade in São Paulo — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Despite the notification, the state secretariat stated that the network’s Sancta Maggiore hospitals located in the city of São Paulo were inspected by the state and municipal Sanitary Surveillance teams in March 2020, after evidence of underreporting of cases and deaths in that initial phase of the pandemic and have met state health requirements.

“The Surveillances carried out a collaborative inspection to assess the protocols and service flows, notification of COVID-19 cases and technical and sanitary conditions. The network made improvements, implemented security measures and optimization of care and notification related to the disease, being verified compliance with health legislation”, declared the secretariat.

Covid CPI: Prevent Senior’s attorney for doctors says they were required to prescribe the ‘covid kit’

Prevent is accused of recommending palliative care to Covid without recommendation

Earlier this year, doctors denounced the GloboNews that the board of the Prevent Senior health plan forced them to work infected with Covid-19 and to prescribe ineffective drugs to patients.

After that, one of the doctors even registered a police report in which he reports having been threatened by the executive director of the health operator, Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior.

Director confirms at CPI that Prevent changed patient records to remove Covid’s record

Now, Covid-19’s CPI is investigating a dossier that points out that Prevent concealed deaths in a study with hydroxychloroquine, a drug that doesn’t work against Covid.

Evidence of fraud appears in documents and audios and, according to the documents, there were at least twice as many deaths among patients treated with chloroquine analyzed by the study.

3 of 3 Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior, director of Prevent Senior, during a statement to the CPI — Photo: Edilson Rodrigues/Agência Senado Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior, director of Prevent Senior, during a statement to the CPI — Photo: Edilson Rodrigues/Agência Senado

The supposed research would be an offshoot of an agreement between the health plan operator and the federal government, and would have resulted in the dissemination of the use of chloroquine and other medications. The World Health Organization (WHO) has already discarded the drug for this type of treatment.

Prevent repudiates the accusations and affirms that “it always acted within the ethical and legal parameters”. The executive director of the health plan, Pedro Batista Júnior, was heard at the CPI on Wednesday (22) and stated that it was the patients who began to require the prescription of chloroquine, but confirmed that the operator instructed doctors to change, after a few weeks of hospitalization, the diagnosis code (CID) of patients who were admitted with Covid-19.

In addition to the CPI of Covid-19, at the National Congress, the operator is investigated by the Federal Public Ministry, by the Regional Council of Medicine of São Paulo and by the regulatory agency for health plans, the ANS.

In São Paulo, the Public Ministry began an investigation in March on the distribution of the “Covid kit” by Prevent Senior. This month, after new accusations, the MP created a task force, with four prosecutors: Everton Zanella, Fernando Pereira, Nelson dos Santos Pereira Júnior and Neudival Mascarenhas Filho.

The Attorney General of São Paulo, Mario Sarrubbo, said that medical professionals and directors of Prevent Senior could be held liable for crimes against life, if the use of ineffective treatments against Covid-19 in patients of the operator is proven.