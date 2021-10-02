Public hospital in the DF has seven employees on leave for Covid-19

Seven employees from the emergency room of the Hospital da Região Leste, in Paranoá, are on leave to comply with isolation protocols as a result of Covid-19. According to the Health Department, there are five nursing technicians, a nurse and a physiotherapist in quarantine.

Five of those seven have already tested positive for Covid-19 and meet isolation at home. Another server had a negative result, but is still away, while another one is still in isolation, waiting for the test result.

According to the folder, a series of measures were adopted with a view to strengthening care for the servers. “It was emphasized that any employee who presents an acute respiratory condition (fever, sore throat, headache, cough, runny nose, olfactory or taste disorders) must leave work at the beginning of the symptoms and only return after discarding the diagnosis of Covid,” says the note.

For all positive cases, genomic sequencing has still been done so that virus variants can be identified.

union counts larger number

In contact with the report, the Union of Physicians of the Federal District (SindMédico-DF) reported that the number of infected is more than twice the past by the Department of Health.

In the entity’s account, there are 18 servers at the HRL with Covid-19 and another five cases still suspected. “The main problems we are having is lack of PPE [equipamento de proteção individual] and the delay in starting to apply the booster dose to the servers”, explains the president of SindMédico, Gutemberg Fialho.

He says that he has already met with the Health Department to demand that these problems be resolved. “All were vaccinated there in March, the effectiveness of the immunization has been falling and the booster is not applied. This is bad for the population, which will start to suffer from the lack of care”, he laments.