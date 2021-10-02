Public Ministry of Labor asks R$ 10 million from CBF for behavior of Rogério Caboclo | soccer

The Public Ministry of Labor filed a lawsuit in which it charges R$ 10 million from the CBF, as collective moral damages, due to the conduct of the president who is removed from the entity, Rogério Caboclo, accused of sexual harassment and moral harassment by an employee, a director and a former employee.

The prosecutor also asks the court to prevent Caboclo from entering the CBF building for 21 months – exactly the period for which he was suspended this week, by decision of the entity’s General Assembly, which ratified the punishment suggested by the Ethics Committee. On September 6, judge Aline Maria Leporaci Lopes had already determined the Caboclo’s leave of absence for 12 months.

Rogério Caboclo and CBF were contacted, but have not yet formally responded until this report is published – which will be updated when they manifest themselves. According to the ge, the CBF at first should try to reduce the amount of punishment. If convicted, CBF will sue Caboclo himself, so that he can indemnify the institution for his behavior

1 of 1 Rogério Caboclo — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Rogério Caboclo — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

In the lawsuit, the prosecutors also mention that it was the CBF’s obligation to interfere in order to stop Rogério Caboclo’s abusive behavior. The Public Ministry of Labor collected testimonies from witnesses that corroborate what the victims declare throughout the process. Two directors – who did not file complaints against Caboclo – also claim to have been victims of psychological harassment.

The Federal Public Ministry’s investigation was opened on June 7, three days after the ge revealed the existence of a complaint of moral harassment and sexual harassment against Rogério Caboclo made by an employee to the CBF Ethics Commission. On June 6, he was removed as president. That same day, “Fantástico” revealed the contents of a recording in which Caboclo asks the employee if she “masturbates”.