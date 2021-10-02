Queiroga says new Covid test tested positive and will remain in quarantine in the US | Policy

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, reported on a social network this Friday (1) that he received a new positive result for Covid in the exam carried out on Thursday (30).
With that, Queiroga must remain in isolation in the United States, where he traveled two weeks ago in the entourage of President Jair Bolsonaro. The president went to New York to participate in the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN).
In the post on the social network, Queiroga says he is “without symptoms” and working from a distance to speed up vaccination in Brazil.
“Unfortunately, the RT-PCR test I took yesterday is still positive, which prevents me from returning to Brazil today. I’m still working at a distance to speed up the immunization of Brazilians. I thank everyone who is rooting for me. I have no symptoms and I’ll be back soon,” Queiroga posted on Twitter.
Queiroga was diagnosed with Covid on the 21st, after participating in a series of public engagements with representatives from Brazil and other countries at the UN event – including the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, and the President of Poland, Andrezj Duda .
Before the Minister of Health, a Brazilian diplomat who was part of the delegation had also received a positive result for Covid.
The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, eats pizza on the street in New York, before the UN General Assembly, alongside the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães; Luiz Eduardo Ramos, chief minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency; Gilson Machado Neto, Minister of Tourism; Marcelo Queiroga, Minister of Health; and others — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
After Queiroga’s diagnosis, and back in Brazil, Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) and Caixa president Pedro Guimarães also tested positive for the virus.
The minister had already been immunized with two doses of vaccine against the coronavirus. Until his return to Brazil, the executive secretary of the portfolio, Rodrigo Cruz, continues to be responsible for the Ministry of Health as substitute minister.
