Queiroga tests positive for Covid-19 again

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said that he tested positive for Covid-19 again and will continue working remotely. The information was released on social networks this Friday (1).

In social isolation in a hotel in New York, in the United States, Queiroga intended to return to Brazil this Friday if the new PCR test was negative. He took the test on Thursday (30).

“Unfortunately, the RT-PCR test I took yesterday is still positive, which prevents me from returning to Brazil today. I continue working from a distance to accelerate the immunization of Brazilians. Thanks to everyone who is rooting for me. I have no symptoms and will be back soon,” he wrote.

According to American and Brazilian health rules, the person who confirmed Covid-19 must be isolated for 10 to 14 days, if severe symptoms are not observed and negative in a new PCR after the 10th day.

As Queiroga collected the material on Monday (20), in the US, the presence of the Covid virus was confirmed the following day. The minister had mild symptoms (tiredness and feverishness) for just one day, on Wednesday (22).

remember the case

Minister Marcelo Queiroga traveled to New York with the delegation of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), who participated in the General Assembly of the United Nations on the 21st.

The confirmation that Queiroga tested positive for Covid-19 was reported that same day by the columnist for CNN Caio Junqueira. Hours later, the government’s Special Secretariat for Social Communication (Secom) confirmed the case and the minister posted it on his social networks.

At the time, he said he was fine and that he would remain in quarantine in the US. “I tell everyone that I tested positive for Covid-19 today. I will be quarantined in the US, following all health safety protocols,” wrote Queiroga.

The minister was at the UN General Assembly, but wore a mask throughout. He also accompanied President Bolsonaro on a visit to the 9/11 Memorial, again wearing a protective mask.

Confirmation that he was infected by Covid-19 led Itamaraty to suspend the presence of all Brazilian diplomats from all meetings that would take place at the UN.

Quarantine recommended by Anvisa

After confirmation of Queiroga’s infection, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) recommended the isolation of the Brazilian delegation that accompanied the president on a trip to the UN General Assembly.

About 50 people who were part of the presidential entourage in New York completed the quarantine, according to information from Secretary of Communication André Costa.

“As was reported, the minister was contaminated by Covid and remained in the US. As a result of this information, the delegation that accompanied the President of the Republic to this UN visit was also oriented to continue following the epidemiological surveillance guide, oriented to remain in isolation for the foreseen period”, said the secretary, on his return from the USA.

Other infections in the entourage

In addition to Queiroga, three other people who were part of the delegation that accompanied Bolsonaro were also infected by Covid-19.

The last to confirm was the president of Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF), Pedro Guimarães, on Sunday (26).

“I just received the result of the Covid test I took this morning. It was positive. I want to tell you that I am asymptomatic, that is, without any symptoms”, stated Guimarães on a social network.

Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) and a ceremonial employee at the Palácio do Planalto were also contaminated.

President Bolsonaro and First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro were also tested and tested negative for Covid-19.

Controversy in NY

Queiroga was involved in a controversy during the presidential delegation’s stay in the US, in addition to being infected by the virus. That’s because he showed the middle finger to anti-president protesters.

The minister’s obscene gesture was widely publicized in videos on social networks, which show the moment when Queiroga appears in the window of a minibus and offends the protesters. The protest took place in front of the residence of the Brazilian Mission at the UN.

(*With information from Natália André, from CNN, in Brasília, and Murillo Ferrari, from CNN, in São Paulo)