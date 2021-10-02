Rains in the South and emergency measures avert the risk of rationing, say experts – 10/01/2021 – Market

The arrival of rains in the southern region and the impacts of emergency measures taken by the government to face the water crisis practically eliminate the risk of energy rationing in the country this year.

The assessment is made by experts in the sector heard by the sheet, which today see a less challenging scenario for the months of October and November, a period considered critical in facing the crisis.

“The supply situation is still uncomfortable, but it has improved at the margin, due to the combination of the success of some measures that the government has taken and the rains, especially in the southern region”, says the president of consultancy PSR Energy, Luiz Barroso.

The rains helped to recover the reservoirs in the southern region, which rose 1.4 percentage points in September, after weeks of sharp decline that worried the government’s energy sector.

“The South had a scare back in August and is now recovering. It is exporting energy and ended up giving relief”, says the professor of the energy planning program at Coppe/UFRJ Maurício Tolmasquim.

Barroso and Tolmasquim presided over the EPE (Energy Research Company), the state-owned company responsible for planning the sector, and assess that the chances of energy rationing in the current scenario are minimal.

Looking at the table at the end of September, PSR says the risk of rationing for 2021 is “virtually eliminated”. The possibility of localized blackouts due to lack of power to meet times of greater demand is 10%, a level that the consultancy assesses to be “manageable”.

“The possibility of having blackouts is not ruled out,” agrees Tolmasquim. “We will probably be using part of the operational reserve, which is the reserve for unforeseen events, such as a turbine cut or a transmission line outage.”

This reserve works as a reinforcement in the system to generate energy to replace any failures in other equipment or when demand rises abruptly. With low reservoirs, it will be used to ensure day-to-day supplies.

This Wednesday (29), the hydroelectric reservoirs in the Southeast and Midwest regions, the main water tank in the Brazilian electricity sector, had 16.82% of their energy storage capacity, 4.5 percentage points less than at the beginning of the month.

The fall is normal at this time of year, even drier, and is close to the most optimistic projection made earlier this month by the ONS (National Electric System Operator), which saw the reservoirs in both regions with levels between 13.9% and 15.9% on this farm (30).

In the South, the situation is also close to the best scenario, with reservoirs reaching 29.44% of their capacity on Wednesday. The projection made a month ago by the operator was between 12.3% and 31.2%.

The situation should improve in October, according to a projection released on Friday (1) by the ONS. The rains in the region are expected to be above the historical average, taking the reservoirs to almost 50% at the end of the month. The estimate is much higher than the one made a week earlier, which predicted 35% reservoirs.

In addition to the improvement in the volume of rain in the South, the system was positively impacted by measures to expand supply, such as the emergency contracting of thermal plants and the increase in energy imports from Argentina and Uruguay.

The system also benefited from the anticipation of operations of a transmission line connecting Bahia to Minas Gerais, which increased the transfer of electricity from the Northeast to the Center-South by 1,300 MW (megawatts).

Before it, the operator was forced to cut wind and solar farms in that region at times of high generation due to lack of transport capacity.

Last week, the sector received another boost, with the entry into operation of the GNA 1 thermal plant in the north of Rio de Janeiro, which was delayed due to the pandemic and technical problems.

The plant also added a capacity of 1,300 MW to the system. But it was stopped for two days after the start of operations and has been operating with less power in recent days for inspection on a machine.

The director general of Volt Robotics, Donato da Silva Filho, says that the lack of information about the results of the measures adopted by the government brings uncertainties to the scenario for the next two months.

“There is a very broad set of measures, which would be able to create a slack for consumption, but we don’t know if they are being effective or not,” he says. “If they’re being effective, it increases the chance that we’ll get through October and November.”

In fact, so far, balances of voluntary reduction in consumption programs have not been released, either aimed at large consumers or those that give bonuses for saving energy in homes.

According to the ONS, companies approved by the first program proposed to reduce consumption by 443 MW in September, but there has not yet been a balance on the achievement of the brand.

Barroso says that PSR projections do not consider these programs, which can help improve the outlook if they have good adherence. The calculations were based on an “optimistic” growth of 5.5% in demand this year.

In August, according to the ONS, energy consumption grew 4.7% compared to the same month last year, driven by the resumption of economic activities with the advance of vaccination. In 12 months, the increase is 5.2%.

PSR also says that new thermal plants should start operations in October, improving energy supply. And he sees a more favorable rainfall scenario, with no signs of delay in the beginning of the wet season.

“The climate maps indicate rain prospects for the coming weeks in the South and the formation of moisture in the North and Center-West, which could mean rain in the future,” he says.

For 2022, the consultancy says that the entry of new thermal and hydroelectric plants is planned, in addition to the plants that the government has decided to contract on an emergency basis. Thus, if demand does not explode, Brazil would be able to do without rationing even with rains at 70% of the historical average.

The MME (Ministry of Mines and Energy) and the ONS did not respond to requests for an interview on the matter. In his last statement on the subject, last week, the operator’s general director, Luiz Carlos Ciocchi, said that “there is no possibility of rationing in 2021”.