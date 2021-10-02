Raízen (RAIZ4) pays JCP and MRV (MRVE3) completes sale in the US

Business

THE root (RAIZ4) approved this Thursday (30) the payment of R$ 168,115,161.75 in interest on equity (JCP), calculated in the third quarter of this year.

The amount to be distributed by the company corresponds to just over R$ 0.016239 per Raízen’s share. However, this amount is subject to withholding income tax at the rate of 15%.

Investors who will receive these Raízen’s JCP are those who have shares in the company at the end of the trading session on October 5th of this year. The payment date has not yet been set, but it should happen by March 31, 2022.

In addition, this interest on equity will be imputed to the mandatory minimum dividend for the fiscal year that ends on March 31, 2022.

See other news that stayed on the radar this Thursday:

Assaí (ASAI3) will pay R$ 63.33 million in interest on equity

O assai (ASAI3) informed this Thursday (30) that it will make the payment of BRL 63,330,477.00 in interest on equity (JCP), for the year 2021.

(ASAI3) informed this Thursday (30) that it will make the payment of BRL 63,330,477.00 in interest on equity (JCP), for the year 2021. The amount to be distributed by the company corresponds to just over R$ 0.047033 per Assaí’s action. However, the amount is subject to withholding income tax at a rate of 15%.

However, the amount is subject to withholding income tax at a rate of 15%. Payment of Assaí JCP will take place on October 14th, but only investors with shares in the company at the end of October 5th will receive remuneration.

will take place on October 14th, but only investors with shares in the company at the end of October 5th will receive remuneration. From October 6th, the shares will be traded “ex-JCP”

The JCP will be imputed to the amount of the mandatory minimum dividend for the fiscal year ended in December of this year.

Neogrid’s subsidiary (NGRD3) closes a deal to buy Lett for R$ 38.45 million

Neogrid Informática, controlled by Neogrid (NGRD3), closed a contract this Thursday (30) to confirm the acquisition of Lett Serviços de Informação, for R$ 38,454,341.55.

(NGRD3), closed a contract this Thursday (30) to confirm the acquisition of Lett Serviços de Informação, for R$ 38,454,341.55. In a material fact filed with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), Neogrid explains that the acquisition value represents 3.6 times the annual recurring revenue (ARR) and will be divided into:

An initial payment of approximately 57% of the amount

3 installments maturing in 120, 360 and 720 days.

However, the installments are subject to reductions in accordance with the achievement of ARR growth targets, as explained by the company.

Furthermore, according to the relevant fact, the founders of Lett will remain in the operation with an executive position, “engaged in the expansion of Lett’s businesses, and encouraged by an additional earn-out payment clause, in the event of reaching recurring revenue growth and profitability targets.

Petrobras (PETR4): proposal for Albacora and Albacora Leste fields could surpass US$4 billion

THE Petrobras (PETR4) confirmed this Thursday (30) that it has received binding offers from the consortiums PetroRio (PRIO3)/Cobra and EIG Global Energies Partners/Enauta (ENAT3)/3R Petroleum (RRRP3) for the acquisition of the Albacora and Albacora Leste fields, in the Campos Basin.

(PETR4) confirmed this Thursday (30) that it has received binding offers from the consortiums PetroRio (PRIO3)/Cobra and EIG Global Energies Partners/Enauta (ENAT3)/3R Petroleum (RRRP3) for the acquisition of the Albacora and Albacora Leste fields, in the Campos Basin. The offers, according to Petrobras, could surpass US$ 4 billion for both fields.

THE state oil company He also said that he is analyzing the proposals following the evaluation criteria of this project and taking into account all value components and other conditions, including firm payments, contingents and other relevant contractual points.

He also said that he is analyzing the proposals following the evaluation criteria of this project and taking into account all value components and other conditions, including firm payments, contingents and other relevant contractual points. After the analysis, the beginning of the negotiation phase will be submitted for deliberation by the Executive Board.

MRV (MRVE3) completes sale of two projects in the US, for US$ 123 million in PSV

THE MRV (MRVE3) concluded this Wednesday (29) the joint sale of the Banyan Ridge and Tamiami Landings projects, located in South Florida, United States, for the general sale value (PSV) of US$ 123 million.

(MRVE3) concluded this Wednesday (29) the joint sale of the Banyan Ridge and Tamiami Landings projects, located in South Florida, United States, for the general sale value (PSV) of US$ 123 million. In material fact sent to the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ( CVM ) this Thursday (30), MRV explains that the PSV The operation represents a net receipt of US$ 57.5 million, gross profit of US$ 33.1 million, Cap Rate of 4.76% and Yield On Cost of 6.7.

) this Thursday (30), MRV explains that the The operation represents a net receipt of US$ 57.5 million, gross profit of US$ 33.1 million, Cap Rate of 4.76% and Yield On Cost of 6.7. “The developments were sold before stabilization, still under construction, for a Cap Rate better than estimated in the feasibility studies”, explains MRV.

better than estimated in the feasibility studies”, explains MRV. The construction company highlights that, in addition to the projects sold that year, it has another four that are for sale, which correspond to 811 units at US$ 184 million in General Sale Value, with an average gross margin of approximately 28%.

BRF (BRFS3) announces buyback program for 3.696 million shares

THE BRF (BRFS3) announced a repurchase program of up to approximately 3.69 million common shares, according to a material fact disclosed on Thursday (30). The company currently has 808.3 million outstanding.

announced a repurchase program of up to approximately 3.69 million common shares, according to a material fact disclosed on Thursday (30). The company currently has 808.3 million outstanding. “The company understands that the acquisitions of shares issued by it will not have an impact on the shareholding composition or on its administrative structure”, says the statement. The document explains that the amount will be paid using the company’s capital reserve, and the shares acquired in the Buyback Program will be used for the execution of the Stock Option Plan and the Restricted Stock Option Plan.

THE BRF gave 18 months as the maximum period for the purchase, from October 1st. The period will extend until April 1, 2023. The exact date on which the purchase will take place is yet to be defined by the company.

Energisa (ENGI11) approves R$1.3 billion in issuance of simple debentures

THE Energisa (ENGI11) had its 15th issue of simple debentures approved by its Board of Directors according to a market report released this Thursday (30).

(ENGI11) had its 15th issue of simple debentures approved by its Board of Directors according to a market report released this Thursday (30). At Energisa debentures they will not be convertible into shares, unsecured, in up to four series, in the amount of up to R$1.330 billion.

they will not be convertible into shares, unsecured, in up to four series, in the amount of up to R$1.330 billion. You titles will be subject to public distribution, with restricted placement efforts and maturities of 10, 15, 5 and 7 years respectively for the first, second, third and fourth series.

will be subject to public distribution, with restricted placement efforts and maturities of 10, 15, 5 and 7 years respectively for the first, second, third and fourth series. There will be 1.330 million debentures, with a value of R$ 1 thousand each, of which 330,000 must be allocated in the first series and/or in the second series and necessarily 1 million must be allocated in the third series and/or in the fourth series

The company emphasizes that the debentures of the first and second series may not be issued if the demand is less than R$50 million.

Positive (POSI3): independent director resigns from office

THE Positive (POSI3) announced that the independent director Roberto Pedote resigned from his position on Thursday (30), “due to the need for greater dedication to new professional commitments recently assumed”, explains the company in a material fact filed with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ( CVM).

(POSI3) announced that the independent director Roberto Pedote resigned from his position on Thursday (30), “due to the need for greater dedication to new professional commitments recently assumed”, explains the company in a material fact filed with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ( CVM). Now the Positivo’s board of directors must meet to decide on the election of a new member to take over from Pedote.

must meet to decide on the election of a new member to take over from Pedote. “The company and the Members of the Board of Directors are grateful to. Roberto Pedote for his dedication and contribution to the company throughout the period in which he performed his duties, especially in strengthening governance and advancing the transformation agendas”, says the company in the document.

Gives root to Positivo, these were the companies that stood out today. To read all materials click here.