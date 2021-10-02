Raízen will pay R$168 million in interest on equity

THE root (ROOT4) will pay R$ 168 million in interest on equity, shows a document sent to the market this Thursday (30).

According to the statement, the value per share will be R$ 0.016239073 and must be paid on a date to be defined by the administration.

As of October 6th, the share will be traded “ex-JCPs”.

Raízen, which presents itself as the global leader in biofuels, is a unique case in the Brazilian stock market.

The analysis mentioned above comes from the Bank of America, which started the coverage of Raízen shares — a joint venture (shared company) between cosan (CSAN3) and shell.

Specialists at the US bank point out that Raízen is unique on the Brazilian Stock Exchange as it is unique in the bioenergy and distribution sector.

