Real estate fund managers see signs of return to offices and bet on long-term capital gains

SAO PAULO – After a year and a half of the pandemic, there is a consensus that, among real estate funds, the segment of corporate slabs was one of the most affected. Meeting the needs of the period, the home office gained strength and gave rise to questions about the future of offices.

The topic was addressed by André de Abreu Pereira, partner and CEO of Tellus; Carlos Martins, partner and manager of real estate funds at Kinea; and Caio Castro, partner and member of the Investment Committee of RBR Asset, in one of the panels of the FII Talks 2021, the main event on real estate funds in the country, held by InfoMoney.

“In the beginning, we asked ourselves: will the office be the new typewriter or the new camera that no one else uses? And today it is totally clear that probably not”, said Pereira. “What happened to the world real estate market in the last 16 months was a very important period.”

Martins, from Kinea, recalled that many companies, economically affected by the pandemic, had to hand over their offices, especially companies that cut personnel. On the other hand, he pointed out that there was an opposite movement during the period. “Big companies that didn’t experience these problems basically kept their offices rented and continued to hire people. And today, if everyone goes back to the office, it won’t fit everyone,” he said.

Between home office and face-to-face work

At the same time as the expectation of a return to the office grows among real estate fund managers linked to the corporate slab segment, the discussion on how the return will be gaining momentum. The adoption of a hybrid model, dividing the hours between the home office and the corporate environment, leads the way.

“We already know that, with technology, it is possible for you to work at a distance. Depending on the activity, there will be a greater allocation at home”, said Martins. “But I have no doubt that people also want to go back to the office. It remains to be seen how many days they want to stay at home”.

Strengthening the corporate culture and integrating the team are among the main arguments of those who consider the return to the office inevitable, even in a hybrid model. Pereira, from Tellus, went further. “I don’t know of any company that had relevant growth having employees working isolated, each one at home.”

Managers recognize that the coronavirus pandemic and the current home office experience have brought about definite changes for people. According to them, the new habits will require relevant adaptations in the corporate environment. Many are betting on spaces that are more focused on coexistence and meetings and that respect sanitary protocols.

“I think that if the company works for one or two days in a home office, it will need to have an area in a different way, but without reducing the space”, evaluated Castro. “Perhaps the company will even need more area because we will now need to have more square meters per person. So, I think we are going to experience a strong resumption of offices now”.

Signs of resumption

In the assessment of managers, the trigger for returning to the office was vaccination against the coronavirus. As immunization advances, they say, it is possible to see an increase in the search for new spaces.

“In September, we had twice as many visits to our properties as we had in August,” said Castro, from RBR. “In our minds, this is a demonstration that life is returning to normal and companies are starting to worry about offices.”

Given the optimism about the possible return to the offices, the expectation of appreciation of real estate funds that invest in corporate buildings is growing. With the lag in property prices that occurred during the pandemic period, the resumption of the segment is seen as an opportunity.

“An opportunity is opening up to buy ‘brick’ at a price that we see every five or ten years”, emphasized Castro. “The market tends to seek dividends, but if we do the math, there is an opportunity for capital gain that I saw only in the last major crisis.”

According to him, using the National Civil Construction Index (INCC) as a reference, the square meter of construction of new corporate slabs currently costs around R$ 18 thousand in São Paulo, well above the values ​​currently traded by real estate funds on the Stock Exchange.

“Today, [nos fundos imobiliários] at B3, you will pay around R$ 12 thousand per square meter”, detailed Castro. “The joke I play is: would you sell your property today at a 20% discount and pay 17% more on the original value to buy a new one?”.

In addition to the discount in the value of the quotas, managers also remember that the transfer of inflation to rent values ​​has not yet occurred, which would be one more attraction for the FIIs segment of corporate slabs.

Risks and volatility

Regarding risks, Martins, from Kinea, highlighted factors external to the sector that would worry investors, but would not harm the fundamentals of the FIIs. “Next year we will have elections and, naturally, there will be volatility. But this is humor, it has no connection with the real estate market, although it ends up affecting prices,” he explained.

After a drop of more than 10% in 2020, the Ifix – index that brings together the main real estate funds on the Exchange – accumulates losses of more than 5% in 2021. For those who have doubts about entering or remaining in the segment because of performance or volatility, Castro left a suggestion of the most experienced.

“Our parents always said that the biggest protection against inflation is real estate. And we are seeing, on the stock exchange, the opposite”, he stated. “The values ​​of the quotas fell and inflation rose. So that just increased the opportunity to get in now and have a payback when you adjust. Because it always fits”.

