Rebeca Andrade takes Baile de Favela to the Brazilian Gymnastics Championship and wins two golds | artistic gymnastics

All eyes turned to Rebeca Andrade. The applause rocked the Baile de Favela of the Olympic champion in the Brazilian Championship of Aracaju. It was the 22-year-old gymnast’s first competition since her two unprecedented medals in Tokyo. And she secured the show this Friday. With the best score in all equipment, Rebeca won the gold in the general individual and led Flamengo to the team title, along with Jade Barbosa, Daniele Hypolito and Lorrane Oliveira.

Rebeca added 57,950 points in the four handsets to get the title. Flamengo completed the double with Lorrane Oliveira’s silver (52.350). The bronze went to Christal Bezerra, from the São Paulo Olympic Center (51,700). In the team dispute, Fla won the race with Cegin-PR, and the Olympic Center completed the podium.

– I think I did very well. After so long since the Olympics, two months ago, I think I made a good presentation. I am very happy to be back and to be able to compete for my club. It was amazing. I loved competing here with the girls too. Having this feeling of team is very good – said the Olympic champion.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there were no ticket sales, but the stands were not empty. Children from social projects in Sergipe and sponsors of the Brazilian Gymnastics Confederation (CBG) were invited to see Rebeca Andrade up close. There were girls with posters giving thanks for the concert at the Tokyo Games and they were rewarded with a ball by the Olympic champion.

The solo was soon Rebeca’s first performance. The Favela Ball enchanted the stands. The gymnast reduced the difficulty of two acrobatic steps compared to the Games series, but compensated with a good execution to take 13,800 points. She flew with a Yurchenko Double Twist spiked into the heel for 15,050 points.

He made a very clean series and connected well its elements in the asymmetric bars to get 15,100 points. There were only minor imbalances on the beam and was left with 14,000 points.

– I wanted to get to the Brazilian Nationals and make good presentations. I arrived at the Brazilian Nationals and did the best I could. And it was good – said Rebecca.

With an eye on the Kitakyushu Worlds, between October 18th and 24th, the Olympic champion will be spared from the finals by apparatus of the Brazilian Nationals of Aracaju, on Sunday. She travels on Monday to Doha, where she is acclimatizing for the competition in Japan.

Return of Jade and Daniele

Flamengo also counted on the return to competitions of Jade Barbosa and Daniele Hypolito. The two World Cup medalists did not appear in the four sets, but they were very important for Rubro-Negro to win the title. Due to two knee injuries, Jade had not competed since the 2019 Worlds.

– For me it was another life experience, because I spent two and a half years practically without doing any competition. So I’m very happy for what I presented. It wasn’t my toughest series, but it’s even harder to compete because you’re afraid to pass the element too hard, calibrate the elements. But I think we did as well as possible and I’m very happy with what I presented today. I am very happy with my recovery process. I’m still not 100% knee. I feel very strong, I feel good – said Jade.

new generation shows its face

Three gymnasts of the new generation have consolidated themselves among the best in the country. In the first year in the adult category, Christal Bezerra, Julia Soares and Ana Lima were only behind Olympic athletes Rebeca and Lorrane. The trio, who defended Brazil in the Pan-American in May, will fight for medals in the finals for apparatus.

