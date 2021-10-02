Rebeca performs at the Brazilian Nationals and raises expectations for the Worlds – 10/01/2021

A big name in the sport in Brazil, Rebeca Andrade gave a show in the qualifiers of the Brazilian Artistic Gymnastics Championship, which is being disputed in Aracaju (SE). Representing Flamengo, the Olympic champion made good presentations on all four devices, with emphasis on the asymmetrical bars.

Rebeca, who did not qualify for the final of this device at the Olympics, due to a failed presentation in the qualifiers, made a presentation today with a starting score of 6.4 and a score of 15.100. In Tokyo, only the Belgian Nina Darwael, who scored 15,200, with a starting score of 6.7, did better.

In Aracaju, the Brazilian Olympic champion still nailed her performance in the vault, with a 15,050 note, did very well on the ground, with 13,800, and on the balance beam, with 14,000 — a total of 58,050, more than she took in Olympic silver, inclusive. In all apparatus, it was the best of the first rotation, which featured Flamengo by Jade Barbosa, Daniele Hypolito and Lorrane Oliveira, and the Olympic Center by Christal Bezerra.

With four gymnasts in the team, despite the absence of Flávia Saraiva, injured, Flamengo has everything to win the team title, now waiting for the other teams to present themselves. The competition continues on the weekend, in men’s and women’s, with finals also for apparatus, on Sunday, and in the all-around, tomorrow.

The technical committee of the Brazilian Gymnastics Confederation (CBG), however, chose not to wait for the Brazilian Nationals and called the team to go to the World Cup, in Japan, starting on the 18th, last week. In the feminine, Brazil chose to only take Rebeca Andrade, who can fight for medals in all four apparatuses and in the all-around. In men’s Brazil will have Arthur Nory, Caio Souza and Luís Porto.