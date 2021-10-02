Recife starts to apply booster vaccine against covid-19 in two new groups

After the government of Pernambuco released, this Friday morning (1st), the reinforcement in the immunization against the Covid-19 for health workers with a complete vaccination schedule, for at least six months, and elderly people aged 60 years and over, the city hall of Recife announced that the two groups can already be immunized with the third dose from this Saturday (2). Scheduling can be made from 20:00 today.

As on other occasions, people who are part of these groups must book through the website Conectarecife.recife.pe.gov.br or the Conecta Recife application, which is available free of charge on the PlayStore, for Android, and AppStore, for whom uses the iOS system.

According to the municipal management, regardless of the vaccine received in the first phase, the groups will receive the vaccine from the manufacturer Pfizer/BioNTech, as recommended by the Ministry of Health and the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). The combination of vaccines does not compromise the immune response.

Liberation of the government of Pernambuco

The boost in immunization against covid-19 for health professionals with complete vaccination schedule and seniors over 60 years arrived in Pernambuco this Friday. The announcement was made by the Secretary of Health of Pernambuco, André Longo, at a press conference. The strategy, guided by the State Technical Committee for Monitoring Vaccination, was agreed with municipal managers at a meeting of the Bipartite Inter-Management Commission (CIB) this morning.

According to Longo, it was established that, as soon as more vaccines arrive, it would be possible to vaccinate these publics with the third dose, as long as the scheme with two doses or a single dose has been completed for at least six months. “We are going to expand protection for the elderly,” said André Longo. The first shipment of immunizations aimed at this audience is scheduled to arrive in the state this Saturday afternoon (2), with new batches of vaccines from the manufacturer Pfizer/BioNTech.

>> The MSD Covid-19 Pill: Everything You Need to Know About the Antiviral Molnupiravir

On September 29, the Ministry of Health had already announced the recommendation of the third dose for seniors over 60 years.

On the occasion, Secretary André Longo also announced that health workers, who completed the vaccination schedule (two doses against covid-19 or a single dose) by March 31, are already authorized to take the booster application.

“These are professionals who have already completed six months of receiving the second dose. In these cases, all municipalities in Pernambuco are already authorized to apply the booster dose. For this, today (1st) tomorrow, more vaccines arrive to continue with the protection strategy to the front line (combat to covid-19),” said Longo.