Red Bull Bragantino vs Corinthians: probable squads, embezzlement and where to watch

This Saturday, at 7pm, Red Bull Bragantino and Corinthians for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão-2021, at Neo Química Arena. Teams make a direct confrontation between the first placed in the table. While Timão will maintain the team that won the Derby with the quartet of reinforcements, Massa Bruta is excited after qualifying for the final of the Copa Sudamericana.

After beating Libertad, from Paraguay, and confirming a place in the final of the continental tournament, Bragantino is now returning to the Brazilian Championship, where they fight in the top block. Therefore, he must go to the field with full strength to duel with one of his main competitors. In the last round, Maurício Barbieri used an alternative team.

Meanwhile, Timão is coming off the win over Palmeiras last Saturday and should repeat the Derby lineup, with Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Willian and Róger Guedes in the starting lineup. Cantillo continues to replace Gabriel, who is suspended. Who also lacks the cast is Jô, with pain in the knee. On the other hand, Adson returns after more than a month without acting.

See all match information:

RED BULL BRAGANTINO x CORINTHIANS

Local: Nabi Abi Chedid, in Bragança Paulista (SP)

Date/Time: 10/2/2021, at 7 pm

Referee: Flávio Rodrigues de Souza (Fifa/SP)

Assistants: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (Fifa/SP) and Alex Ang Ribeiro (SP)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (VAR-Fifa/SP)

Where to follow: Premiere and real-time on THROW!/Voice of Sport

RED BULL BRAGANTINO

Cleiton; Aderlan, Léo Ortiz, Fabrício Bruno and Edimar; Jadsom, Eric Ramires and Praxedes; Arthur, Cuello and Ytalo. Coach: Mauricio Barbieri.

Embezzlement: Lucas Evangelista (transition)

Hanging: Gabriel Novaes, Cleiton, Cuello, Weverton, Léo Ortiz, Artur, Ytalo and Edimar

CORINTHIANS

Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Cantillo; Willian, Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Gabriel Pereira; Roger Guedes. Technician: Sylvinho.

Embezzlement: Jô (knee pain), Gabriel (suspended) and Roni (knee injury)

Hanging: Fagner, Fábio Santos, Cássio, João Victor, Roni, Cantillo and Marquinhos