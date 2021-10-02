Relief in future interest and remedy against Covid-19 allow Ibovespa to breathe By Reuters



By Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main Brazilian stock market index opened the last quarter of 2021, outlining a recovery, supported by the optimism of market agents with the signaling of monetary authorities in Brazil and the United States that alleviated fears of a higher interest rate hike for contain inflation.

In addition, the announcement of promising results of a drug against Covid-19 also fueled optimism in the stock exchanges, pushing the , which closed the day up 1.73%, to 112,899.64 points. In the week, however, the index fell 0.34%. The day before, he spiked the third month in a row of loss. The financial turnover of the session totaled 30.2 billion reais.

In the United States, another Federal Reserve member, Cleveland authority chairman Loretta, reinforced the view that the Fed is not likely to rise until the end of 2022.

In Brazil, the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said that the interest curve is steeper than usual due to fiscal uncertainties, which was read as a sign that, taking into account only the economic scenario, there is a prize on the curve and room for a correction, said Rafael Ribeiro, an analyst at Clear Corretora.

As a result, shares of high-growth companies and those linked to consumption and construction, which suffer more in an environment of rising interest rates, recovered.

On another front, Merck (NYSE:) (SA:) claimed that an experimental drug against Covid-19 halved the chance of hospitalization or death in patients from developing serious illnesses.

In addition, a battery of announcements by domestic companies, involving MRV (SA:), Banco Inter (SA:) and Ultrapar (SA:) had a positive impact on the shares.

– BANCO INTER UNIT (SA:) had an increase of 9.54%, after the digital bank announced that it will bring forward the third quarter preview to next Monday. The paper has accumulated a loss of 45% since its high in July, amid the worsening market and speculation that the bank would make extra provision for losses, which Inter denied this week.

– DEXCO (SA:) gained 6.36% after Credit Suisse raised its target price from 27 to 30 reais. During the week, company executives cited an optimistic scenario for the company’s business this year and in 2022, despite the rise in interest rates.

– MRV advanced 3.1%. The construction company announced the day before after the market closed that it had completed the sale of a development in Florida for 123 million dollars in General Sales Value (PSV).

– ALLIAR (SA:) had an increase of 7.45%. The medical diagnostics company announced in the morning the resignation of Fernando Terni as CEO, a function that will be accumulated by Ricardo Dupin, vice president of operations. FLEURY (SA:) and DASA (SA:), potential competitors to buy Alliar, fell 2.12% and 2.25%, respectively.

– PETROBRAS (SA:) had an increase of 2.8%. The company said it has received offers for the Albacora and Albacora Leste fields, with bids that could exceed $4 billion for both assets. And that maintains the plan to sell its entire stake in the petrochemical company Braskem (SA:).

– SANTANDER BRASIL (SA:) grew 4%, pulling the line for recovery among large banks. ITAÚ UNIBANCO (SA:) grew 2.6%, while BRADESCO (SA:) increased 2.5%.

– JBS (SA:) fell 1.97%. In the morning, it even went up after announcing that BNDESPar had canceled the process of selling the company’s shares.

– Outside the index, ONCOCLÍNICAS (SA:) soared 9.4%, after announcing a binding agreement to purchase 100% of smaller rival Unity in an operation worth around 1.1 billion reais.

– BIOMM (SA:) accelerated 5.5%. The company signed an agreement with CanSino to supply the Covid-19 Convidecia vaccine in Brazil.