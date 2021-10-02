Renata Fan causes controversy for alleged “push” in a Band employee and promises if Inter beat Atlético-MG

A video leaked this week on social media put Renata Fan as the target of criticism from viewers. In the images, she appears leaving the studio of Jogo Aberto, on TV Bandeirantes, “pushing” an employee of the network who appeared to fix her hair.

Aware of the repercussion on the web, the Colorado journalist herself explained herself live and denied condoning any type of physical violence:

“If there’s one thing I’m against, it’s the issue of violence. I would never do that to anyone, something I condemn here. Other than that, the specific person has worked with me for 12 years, is my friend, she knows my intimate life like few people do”, she explained.

See the situation involving Renata Fan:

What did you think of Renata Fan’s attitude? pic.twitter.com/Y5fB2iKB9c — odesvairado (@odesvairado) September 30, 2021

Renata bets Inter on Atlético-MG

On Saturday night, at 9 pm, in Minas Gerais, Inter de Renata Fan will have a heavy challenge against the leader of Brasileirão, Atlético-MG. But, to some extent confident in her team, the presenter made a bold bet in case of a red victory:

“If Inter wins, repeat what they did against Flamengo and wins 4×0, I’ll roll in this entire studio here. But it won’t win. In life I celebrate small and big victories. Okay, if Inter wins I’ll roll on the studio floor until the end of the stage”, he promised.

Check out:

IH, PAINTED BET! Renata Fan didn’t pop out and announced that if Internacional beat Atlético-MG this weekend, it will roll on the studio floor of Jogo Aberto. AND NOW? #Open game pic.twitter.com/ZduqEzEI7T — Open game (@jogoaberto) October 1, 2021

In high in the Brasileirão, Inter comes from three consecutive victories and four straight games without conceding goals, being the 7th placed in the table with 32 points.