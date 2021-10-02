Renato Gaúcho may be without some holders for Flamengo x Athletico-PR, for Brasileirão – Flamengo

PHOTO: ALEXANDRE VIDAL / FLAMENGO

Flamengo has an extremely qualified squad and will have to use it this Sunday (3rd), in the match against Athletico-PR, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship. That’s because the players have suffered physically, even having had two weeks off in September, in addition to having spared some athletes in the last matches. As part of the squad is at risk of suffering injury, Renato may be without certain holders in front of the Paraná team.

David Luiz is embezzled confirmed, as he suffered an injury to his left thigh, at the start of the 2-0 victory over Barcelona de Guayaquil, on Wednesday (29). Diego Ribas, in turn, felt muscle pain and must be absent, as the midfielder worked with a physiotherapist in training on Friday (01). Thiago Maia follows in the footsteps of shirt 10, but, although he went to the field, he carried out activities separately from the cast and of low intensity.

Matheuzinho is another confirmed absence, but for having received a yellow card in the 1-1 draw with América-MG. Therefore, it will be automatically suspended. However, other athletes are being analyzed by the Medical Department, as several players have suffered from muscle pain over the past few weeks and even came to act in the ‘sacrifice’ against Barcelona, ​​as it is a decision.

The training this Saturday (02), scheduled to start around 10 am (Brasilia time), will be essential for Renato Gaúcho to define the starting lineup. However, the coach will still have to wait for the Medical Department’s evaluation until Sunday morning (03), to find out if any athlete is close to physically breaking out. The confrontation with Athletico-PR will start at 4 pm (Brasilia time), at Maracanã.