Restless anus syndrome may be a new symptom of recoveries from covid-19

As if covid-19 were not uncomfortable and severe enough, a new symptom has just been reported in Japan in a scientific study. According to the medical report, a 77-year-old man was diagnosed with the disease caused by the coronavirus, and remained hospitalized for 21 days. After he recovered, he began to experience what has been described as “deep anal discomfort” in the region between his anus and genitals.

This discomfort, according to the patient, resulted in a constant urge to evacuate the bowel, but without feeling any relief afterwards. Over the days, the patient noticed that the symptoms were alleviated during the practice of physical activity, but worsened when lying down and at night. The man underwent a colonoscopy that detected the presence of internal hemorrhoids, but that did not justify the restlessness of the anus.

Image: Reproduction/Cottonbro/Pexels

Even the subject’s nervous system was free of abnormalities. The researchers therefore believe that the problem is a neurological issue, as the symptoms are similar to restless legs syndrome, a condition that has been detected in at least two other patients infected with covid-19.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

There is still no scientific explanation for the relationship between covid-19 and restless legs syndrome, and this may be the first reported case of restless anus syndrome. The man has been treated with sedatives to relax the anal muscles and has shown constant improvement over the last 10 months of treatment.

You can check out the full study at this link.

Source: Business Insider