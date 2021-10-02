Restrictive diet can lead to heart attack and stroke; Understand How Cutting Food Can Even Stop Your Heart | live you

Having a healthy diet is one of the main pillars to keep your heart up to date and avoid cardiovascular disease. But is there an ideal menu for the heart to work well? According to experts, the secret is to always obey the food chain, without too many restrictions or excesses .

“The perfect diet is the one that obeys the entire food chain. everything in excess is not good. The heart-friendly diet is rich in nutrients, proteins, vegetables, minerals. If you reduce consumption, you do not receive enough electrolytes, which can increase the chance of arrhythmia, for example”, explains Juliana Gil, a cardiologist at Hospital Sírio-Libanês.

A study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology warned of the effects of low carbohydrate intake on the heart. According to the researchers, this restriction may increase the risk of atrial fibrillation, an alteration in heartbeat that can lead to fainting, cardiac arrest and stroke.

The cardiologist explains that, before starting a diet, it is necessary to understand the type of restriction and if it is suitable for your profile. It is also necessary to follow up with the specialist. We shouldn’t take menus from the internet and put them into practice, without the necessary adjustments.

“Each diet has its benefits. When you are going to start a more restrictive diet, it is necessary to take into account if you have comorbidity, if you have any health problems, if it will not worsen your condition. A diet where you go a long time without eating, for example, can worsen your glucose control, it can lead to hypoglycemia. Low carb can increase oxidative stress and trigger some diseases,” he warns.

Low Carbohydrate Consumption

Carbohydrate is responsible for muscle formation. It is he who helps to form the body structure. Both excess and lack of it can bring risks to the heart.

“Carbohydrate turns into sugar. Too much of it also increases the chance of obesity. Therefore, we must bet on balance and a diet rich in nutrients. If you don’t get enough electrolytes, it increases the chance of arrhythmia, increased blood pressure.“, says Juliana Gil.

When we restrict carbohydrates, we are also reducing the amount of fiber in the diet. Found in wholegrain breads, cereals and wholegrain pastas, as well as nuts, fruits and vegetables, Fiber significantly reduces the risk of heart disease.

“There are some diets with low carbohydrate content that end up restricting the consumption of fruits and vegetables. In this type of diet, the consumption of fiber is very low. This can be bad, because Fiber is important to prevent excess cholesterol in our bloodstream, and even prevent excess blood glucose. We no longer have this protection,” explains nutritionist Lara Natacci, master and doctorate in nutrition from FMUSP (Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo).

When we take fruits and vegetables out of our diet, we also stop consuming bioactive compounds, which promote an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory action. “We know that many cardiovascular diseases are linked to inflammation. We took away those compounds that have protective activity on cardiovascular health“, completes the nutritionist.

Natacci explains that making a diet with less carbohydrate is interesting for those who consume a lot. But it needs to be done with guidance..

“Mediterranean is a good diet, it has 40% carbohydrates. You can reduce carbohydrates, improve the type of carbohydrates, but it’s not nice to stay below that percentage. Will it decrease? Okay. But keep consuming fruits and vegetables, eat whole grains, use carbohydrates that have fiber“, says the nutritionist.

When we are on very restrictive diets, one of the problems can be concertina effect. You follow the menu and lose weight, but you can’t sustain this restrictive routine for long. The result? Return to the weight you were before (or even more).

The constant weight loss process has a negative impact on the heart and can cause diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases and changes in metabolism, even for those who are not overweight.

Concertina effect can cause diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular disease

“We can’t sustain these diets for a long time. If you make a severe restriction, take the carbohydrates and then come back eating a larger amount, that’s even worse. Swinging weight is very bad for our circulation“, says Lara Natacci.

Juliana Gil remembers that losing weight is always beneficial, but you must be aware of weight loss.

“It improves blood pressure, glucose control, it can improve cholesterol. Losing weight is always good. But if you take some medication, for example, you need to adjust for the ‘lean version’. If you get fat, the pressure goes up. and you don’t notice (and you didn’t make the adjustment either). If you take any medication, you have to adjust the medication”.

Mediterranean diet protects the cardiovascular system and reduces aging