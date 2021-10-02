Results of Quina contest 5672 today, Friday (10/01/21)

The result of Quina contest 5672 of today, Friday (01), will be released from 8:00 pm (Brasilia time). If a player hits the five tens he can win the jackpot of R$9 million.

Quina 5672 Result

See the numbers drawn in the result of Quina 5672: 04-22-59-69-75.

How to win a prize at Quina?

Bets that had between two and five dozen of the result of Quina contest 5672 will receive a prize. If more than one ticket is awarded in the main band, the amount will be divided equally between the winners.

How to receive Quina’s award?

To receive the prize, the lucky ones must go to a Caixa branch and present their RG and CPF, in addition to the winning ticket. According to Lotteries Caixa, prizes of up to R$1,903.98, winners can withdraw from accredited lottery houses.

It is important to remember that all winners have a period of 90 calendar days, counted from the drawing of the result of Quina 5672, to redeem the prize amount.

How to bet on Quina?

The player must choose from five to 15 numbers from the wheel to enter the draw and hit the result of Quina 5672. The choice of dozens can be made manually or through the Little surprise – when the system selects the numbers.

There is also the stubborn, option to compete for three, six, 12, 18 or even 24 consecutive contests. A single bet, with five numbers, costs R$2.00.

Probability of hitting Quina’s result

The chance of hitting the result of Quina 5672 with the five tens simple bet is one in over 24 million. But if the bet has more numbers, for example a game with 15 tens, the chance of winning is one in 8,005 thousand.

When will the next draw be? This Saturday, October 2nd, the draw for Quina contest 5673 will take place at 8 pm (Brasilia time).