Ricky Martin speaks up after being accused of doing facial harmonisation

About to turn 50, Ricky Martin came up with a different face and was accused of having done a facial match!

To calm the fans, this Friday, 01, the singer, who has always been admired for his beauty, spoke on his social network and clarified what happened to his face.

“I don’t touch my face, I have wrinkles, I put Botox, I have nothing to hide“, he spoke showing how his face is in reality and explained that he appeared in the interview with a different appearance due to an allergic reaction.

“It was a rare reaction, I got inflamed, other than that it was a normal day, I didn’t want to cancel the interview… everything is fine, my life is normal, I’m healthy”, declared the 49-year-old artist.

RICKY MARTIN DID FACIAL MATCHING?

The question of whether Ricky Martin would have done a facial match was raised when he appeared with a different face during an interview about his new tour with Enrique Iglesias.

The modified features of the singer left fans worried and on social networks he ended up becoming a meme. Upon seeing the situation, the artist’s staff released a note to say what really happened.

“Based on the events and erroneous news replies in different media, we are obliged to clarify that Ricky Martin did not perform any plastic surgery on his face. Before the interview he gave in Las Vegas, he had an allergic reaction that, like As a result, it caused inflammation in the dermis”, declared.

See the repercussion of Ricky Martin’s supposed facial harmonization:





Last accessed: 01 Oct 2021 – 20:11:59 (401198).