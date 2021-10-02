Rio’s health workers can already take the booster dose against Covid; see calendar | Rio de Janeiro

Health workers in Rio de Janeiro can already take the booster dose against Covid. The calendar for this audience started this Friday (1st) for those who have 60 years or more .

Booster dose for Health workers:

Until the 9th people aged 60 years and over — provided there is a three-month gap from the second dose;

people aged 60 years and over — provided there is a three-month gap from the second dose; From October 13th to 18th: people who took the second dose in February;

people who took the second dose in February; From October 18th to 23rd: people who took the second dose in March;

people who took the second dose in March; From October 25th to 30th: people who took the second dose in April.

The calendar was presented during the city’s 39th Epidemiological Bulletin. At the opening, Mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD) thanked Minister Luiz Fux, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), who re-established the requirement for the passport for the vaccine.

“There was no restriction on the right to travel in the city of Rio de Janeiro. What we established was that, in some equipment and spaces for public use, these rules were established to protect the population”, said Paes.

Paes said that people who are being hospitalized and who are dying “are mostly those who have not been vaccinated”.

“We do want to protect those who have not been vaccinated. We want to protect them and we want them to also be able to not transmit the disease in any environment”, highlighted the mayor.

“These rules are to protect lives. I understand that this is the most sacred and most important right that we have to guarantee to all citizens”, he amended.

The mayor also said that the focus now is on resuming the economy.

“This is a tourist town. It is a city that wants to receive tourists, wants to return to normality, wants to celebrate New Year’s Eve, wants to do Carnival and wants to have the summer with full hotels. When we require a vaccination passport, we are also giving a signal to those who visit us.“, said.

“When we established the vaccine passport, we are saying: first, that responsible tourists who have been vaccinated can come with ease. Second: we are also telling those who have not been vaccinated that please don’t come because they won’t be welcome in Rio de Janeiro. It’s that simple.”

“The vaccination passport has a direct connection with the reopening of the economy, with the return of our vocations. It has a direct relationship with the two most important celebrations that this city has: New Year’s Eve and Carnival.”

“We want to reaffirm and guarantee people’s right to come and go”, he stressed.

The municipal secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz, made a demand to the Ministry of Health about the vaccination forecast for next year.

“It is very important that we start planning the 2022 calendar. Most likely, we will make the flu vaccine together with the Covid-19 one,” said Soranz.