Risk of developing heart disease: online calculator

Do you have any idea how to estimate the risk of developing heart disease?

When we are faced every year with about 450,000 deaths from heart disease, we always ask ourselves what could be different.

Have we failed to do everything we know and offer a new chance to so many men and women who could live even longer?

The annual average of deaths from cardiovascular problems reaches 350 thousand, which corresponds to one life lost every 40 seconds; twice as many deaths from cancer and six times as from all infections in the country.

Risk factors

Heart disease is directly linked to genetic inheritance, but also to age and sex. Imagine that in addition to the factors that we have no control over, everyday things come into play: stress, high blood pressure, sedentary lifestyle, diabetes, high cholesterol. It has no heart to resist.

The idea when we talk about heart age is to be able to measure what risk factors have been doing in your life and aging your heart.

The calculation is simple. Just fill in the details and see if your heart is older or younger.

Click here and calculate your heart age. The website is from the CDC of the United States. It is in english.

If you are here in Brazil, you can estimate your cardiovascular risk, that is, the chance of a stroke or heart attack using the tool of the Brazilian Society of Cardiology.