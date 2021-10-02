Risk of storms in all regions of Brazil

Cloud cover over Brazil

Warm, humid air and low atmospheric pressure form charged clouds over the South, MS, in part of GO, SP, MG and RJ. The strong gusts of wind caused by these clouds were responsible for the large uplift of dust that formed the dust storms observed on Friday, October 1st.

The warm, humid air spreading across north-central Brazil facilitates the formation of rain clouds.

Dry air predominates over the north of MG and over the northeast, inhibiting the growth of heavy clouds.

Weather forecast for 10/02/2021 – Saturday

Saturday with very unstable weather in almost the entire southern region of Brazil, with very heavy clouds that can cause storms in many areas. Large volumes of rain are expected in PR and SC. The weather is dry, without rain, in the south and east of RS. It shouldn’t rain in Porto Alegre, but Florianópolis and Curitiba can have heavy rain.

To the most areas in the Southeast and Midwest from Brazil, the Saturday is sunny, heat and rain showers afternoon and evening. There is a risk of heavy rain, with strong wind and hail in the south of MS, in SP, in RJ, center, west and south of MG and south of ES. It doesn’t rain in the north of MG and in the center-north of ES. s

Saturday with sun and dry weather in Vitória, in the south of MT and in the region of Cuiabá. It may rain heavily in São Paulo, Belo Horizonte and Rio De Janeiro

Sun and passing rain on the coast and in the forest zone of AL, PE, PB, RN and CE. Lightning rain showers occur in MA and PI. The sun predominates in other areas of the Northeast

The entire northern region of Brazil has lightning rain showers, especially in the afternoon and at night, and there is a risk of heavy rain

Boa Vista, capital of RR, equaled the heat record for 2021 yesterday afternoon, with a maximum temperature of 37.5°C, according to data from the National Institute of Meteorology

Weather Alerts for 10/02/2021 – Saturday

Special Alert: Dangerous Situation for Thunderstorms with large volumes of rain, wind and hail in the center, west and south of PR, in the center, west and north of SC

Warning for the risk of storms in the northwest and plateau of RS, on the coast of SC, in the north and east of PR, in the south of MS, in the west, south and northeast of SP, in the Vale do Paraíba in SP and in RJ, in the Serra da Mantiqueira, in the south of MG, in the Zona da Mata Mineira,

Warning for the risk of storms in south-central MA and southwestern PI, western PA, eastern and northeastern AM, including Manaus.

Attention to the risk of heavy rain with lightning and wind gusts (isolated) in the mid-west, east and northeast of MS, in the center-north of MT, in the center, north and east of SP, in the coast and north of RJ, in the Triângulo Mineiro, in the center of MG, including Belo Horizonte, in the Midwest and in the Serra do RS

Attention to the risk of heavy rain with lightning and wind gusts (isolated) in RO, in AC, in the center, south, north and west of the AM, in RR, in the center, south, north and east of PA, in TO, in the center-north and west of the MA, in the south and center-north of PI.