RJ Court of Justice overturns actions against vaccination passports | Rio de Janeiro

Judge Agostinho Teixeira, of the 24th Civil Chamber of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro, denied an injunction to a citizen’s request for habeas corpus against Decree No. 49335/2021, issued by Mayor Eduardo Paes, which institutes the requirement of proof of vaccination to Covid-19 for the entry and permanence of people in certain public and private places.

The author of habeas corpus was a retiree.

The magistrate pointed out in his decision that the Special Body of the TJRJ is competent to rule out the application of the municipal decree. In substantiating the decision, it appealed to the thesis of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) on vaccination for Covid-19, in the judgment of the Direct Action of Constitutionality 6,587, by the rapporteurship of Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, which established:

“Compulsory vaccination does not mean forced vaccination, as the user’s refusal is always allowed, however, it can be implemented through indirect measures, which include, among others, the restriction to the exercise of certain activities or the frequency of certain places, provided that provided for by law, or arising from it”.

According to the judge, the measure taken by the Municipality of Rio meets the parameters set by the Supreme Court, being adequate to promote the immunization of the population.

“Thus, once the validity of Municipal Decree 49335/2021 has been established, I do not see the occurrence of any of the hypotheses of applicability of habeas corpus, listed in article 5, LXVIII of the Federal Constitution, as there is no violence or coercion to the patient’s freedom of movement, nor illegality or abuse of power that could tarnish the requirement of the ‘vaccination passport’”, said the rapporteur.

The magistrate reinforces that vaccination cannot be forced.

“However, if the citizen chooses not to join the campaign, he must submit to the circulation limitations imposed. In the balance between individual freedoms and the risk of a planetary virus out of control, the interest of the community prevails”, concludes the judge.

2 of 2 Proof of vaccination against Covid-19 in Maricá, RJ — Photo: Rodrigo Monteiro Proof of vaccination against Covid-19 in Maricá, RJ — Photo: Rodrigo Monteiro

In another action judged by the TJRJ against the mandatory presentation of the vaccination certificate for Covid-19 in certain public and private places, Judge José Muiños Piñero Filho, of the 6th Criminal Chamber of the Court of Justice of the State of Rio de Janeiro, denied an injunction to habeas corpus filed by a student, against municipal decrees 49.334/2021 and 49.335/2021.

In the decision, the judge dismissed the same habeas corpus that extended the request in favor of the population of Rio de Janeiro, without resolving the merits.

Represented by three lawyers who filed the lawsuit, the student alleges that the administrative acts of Mayor Eduardo Paes would have “abolished the right of people to move freely in the city” and to enter buildings and commerce.

In the action, the lawyers also mention the Municipality of Maricá, which also started to demand the presentation of the vaccination certificate.

The judge pointed out the arguments presented in the action, which he classified as confusing in content, in addition to a “prominent legal inadequacy”, which raises doubts regarding what was required by the petitioners.

“In the scope of the precarious petition, the petitioners remain for attacking a decree that does not concern the patient’s personal situation, and also combat the alleged illegal and abusive act of the mayor of Maricá, without, however, indicating which act was issued by the administrative authority of the municipality. de Maricá is object of the challenge. There may be an exaggeration of this rapporteur, but one has the impression that the text of the wording of the action granted resulted from the mistaken collage of other actions”, said the rapporteur of the action.

The judge highlighted the importance of vaccination in the population.

“This reporter is not an infectious disease specialist, nor is he profoundly knowledgeable in the area of ​​public health and dealing with sanitary issues. However, he believes he has common sense and acts reasonably. Thus, no special knowledge is required to verify that the reduction in the rates of deaths and infections in the country and in this city of Rio de Janeiro, in particular, has drastically reduced and concomitantly with vaccination”.

In addition to these decisions of the Court of Justice of Rio in the judgment of actions against the requirement to present the vaccination certificate, established by municipal decree No. 49,335, the measure of the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro remains in force in the city of Rio de Janeiro by virtue of the decision taken yesterday (9/30) by the Supreme Court.

The president of the STF, Minister Luiz Fux, accepted the request of the municipality of Rio de Janeiro and suspended the effects of decisions by the Court of Justice of the State of Rio de Janeiro that had suspended the requirement of the so-called “vaccine passport” for entry into establishments of collective use.

With the measure, the decisions of the judges of the TJ of Rio are without effect, who dispensed with the presentation of the “passport” for admission to the Military and Naval Clubs, and also to other places of collective use in the city.

The president of the STF noted that the restriction imposed by the municipal decree is a measure to combat the pandemic, provided for in Law 13.979/2020 and inserted in the competence of the mayor for its adoption.

According to Fux, Eduardo Paes established, within the limits of his competence, temporary and exceptional measures, including the conditioning of access to establishments and places of collective use destined for leisure activities to proof of vaccination.