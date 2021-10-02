Roberto Martínez summons Belgium and flees Barcelona rumors: “There’s nothing” | international football

Appointed as a candidate for the position of new coach of Barcelona, ​​Roberto Martínez tried to dispel the rumors this Friday. At almost the same time that coach Ronald Koeman was answering questions from the Spanish press about an imminent resignation at the Catalan club, the Spaniard went public to announce the call-up of Belgium for the final stages of the League of Nations. And, of course, he was asked about the possibility of being hired by Barça.

During the press conference, Martínez tried to avoid the topic. He stated that he did not want to comment on his personal situation, and that his focus was “totally on the players, the team and nothing else”. He said this “is not the time to comment on rumors” – although he was more detailed in an interview with the newspaper “HLN”, published hours before the call:

There is absolutely nothing. There are no contacts.” — Roberto Martínez, Belgium coach

If it is, in fact, an option of the Barcelona board to replace Koeman, Martínez can make his farewell to Belgium raising the first cup in the selection: the League of Nations. The coach released on Friday the list for the so-called “final four” of the competition, in which the Belgians will face France in the semifinals, next Thursday. If they win, the team advances to the decision to face Italy or Spain, on the 10th.

Martínez’s call-up had no great news, although the coach left out striker Benteke and midfielder Mertens. He gave a chance to young striker De Ketelaere, 20, who is one of Brugge’s revelations of the season.

See Belgium’s squad list: