Rodrigo Duterte, President of the Philippines, Announces He Will Retire from Politics | World

Rodrigo Duterte, the president of the Philippines, said on Saturday (2) that he will retire from politics — he had previously said he would run for vice president.

With the new ad, people began to speculate in the country that he is giving space to his own daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Duterte kisses an employee during an event in South Korea

Elections are scheduled for 2022.

Duterte was criticized when he announced he would run for vice president — for many Filipinos, this would go against the grain of the country’s constitution, which prohibits re-election. The president himself now says this: “In obedience to the will of the people, who placed me in the presidency many years ago, I tell my compatriots that I will follow their wishes.”

Political analysts say Duterte needs to be able to make the successor to protect him from legal action (both in the Philippines and in international courts). He could be charged with thousands of deaths.

More than 60 million Filipinos will vote in May. A new president, vice president and more than 18,000 parliamentarians and local officials will be elected.

Despite speculation about the possibility of Duterte’s daughter, Sara, running for president, she has already filed her candidacy for the position of mayor of the city of Davao.

However, she had done this when her father’s plan was still to run for vice president.

Candidates must register by next Friday, but until November 15 it is possible to make changes to the slates.

