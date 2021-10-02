Ronald on famous parents: ‘I lived in a bubble not knowing what was happening on my side’

ronald grew up among the famous. Son of ex-soccer players Ronaldo Nazário and Milene Domingues, the 21-year-old learned early to deal with external pressures. Despite having a family with privileged financial conditions, Ronaldo reveals that his parents were always down to earth regarding his upbringing.

“My parents gave me a very down-to-earth upbringing, knowing how to value things. Both my father and my mother never let me be dazzled by the luxuries they could both afford me. They always showed me that behind every convenience there was a great sacrifice. This made me grow up giving a lot of value to things. Nothing is free, on the contrary, my parents had to sacrifice a lot to be able to provide me with everything they have given me so far, from an education in a huge school and childhood in another country, to opportunities in relation to work,” he told to whom.

“To this day I get messages from people asking me: ‘why didn’t you go to football? Look how it is today’. As if I was going to solve anything (laughs). I confess that at times it was more difficult to deal with this (pressure), but today I take it very hard. My parents know the value of chasing what you love because they did it, they went against all expectations to chase their passion, football. They’ve always given me this value that if there’s something you love to do, go for it no matter what. Many may not understand, but listen to your heart and go for it. I followed this to the letter. The two things I work with today, music and Kame Geek, are passions,” he says.

