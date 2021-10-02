‘Ronaldo to always be the greatest goalkeeper in Corinthians’

The goalkeeper Cássio wants to play until the age of 40 and, of course, he hopes that this will happen with the Corinthians shirt. That’s what he said this Friday afternoon, at CT Joaquim Grava, when he was reminded that, if he enters the match against Red Bull Bragantino, for the Brazilian Nationals, he will equal the number of games played by Claudio Christovam de Pinho, the top scorer of the club’s history.

“I have in mind to play until the age of 40, I hope I can stay as long as possible wearing the Corinthians shirt. We look back, see everything he built, how much he worked. I feel happy,” said the Giant, opening a smile as he saw the history he has been building at the club.

“Happy, right, we’re happy with the numbers, tenth season for Corinthians, reaching the goal, numbers, we’re happy. We didn’t reach these numbers alone, if I were to speak, I’d stay here all day. Of course I’m sorry happy, flattered to wear this shirt, the biggest club in Brazilian football. Only those who played for Corinthians know what it’s like to wear this shirt, to represent a nation“, continued the player.

Always maintaining respect for those who came before him in the club, the Giant still dealt with the theme of being among legends of alvinegra history. With 550 games to go, he is just over 50 behind Ronaldo Giovanelli, perhaps the other big name in the position that still rivals him. And, for Cassio, nothing will make him surpass the idol of the 80s and 90s.

“I’m very flattered with everything that’s happening, but I prefer to live day to day, dedicate myself to the fullest. I can even pass Ronaldo in games, titles, but, for me, he will always be the greatest goalkeeper in Corinthians history“, he assured, before closing in a tone of union of legends.

“The Corinthians wins, Ronaldo honored the Corinthians shirt back there, Julio, Dida, Gilmar, I apologize for not mentioning everyone’s name, but they built this story too,” he concluded.

See more at: Cssio and Corinthians idols.